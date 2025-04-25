More Culture:

April 25, 2025

Indie rock band The Tisburys new album includes ode to Margate's Lucy the Elephant

The latest from the Philly-based band is a nostalgia-tinged record prominently displaying the group's city and Jersey Shore roots.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Bands
The Tisburys Philly Band The Tisburys/for PhillyVoice

The Tisburys are looking to perfect a mix of Philadelphia and Jersey Shore rock 'n' roll sounds.

As the weather heats up across the Delaware Valley, people daydream of hitting the Jersey Shore, soaking up the sun and maybe listening to some music evocative of those vibes, too.

An album that fits that bill, ready for a beach day or an afternoon on the patio, is the newest record from Philadelphia indie rock band The Tisburys, entitled "A Still Life Revisited," which was released on Friday.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's newsletters delivered to your inbox 

"A Still Life Revisited" pays tribute to modern-day Philly legends like Kurt Vile as much as it does a Jersey Shore godfather like Bruce Springsteen. The Tisburys' latest effort is thematically about looking back as much as it aurally screams to chill out and enjoy the moment. These are big-hearted songs to sing along to. 

Songwriter and band leader Tyler Asay calls "A Still Life Revisited" a "darker nostalgia" about family history.

"I turned 30 and got married, and you're looking at your life and thinking you're the age your parents were when they had me," Asay told to PhillyVoice about the album. "It's about reckoning with that and being okay with it."

That's present on standout songs, like the title track and "Elephant Hotel," with its refrain that references Margate's landmark Lucy the Elephant – the new album's cover art also features a painting of the 65-foot-tall structure. But it's not all doom and gloom – the music, itself, contrasts those lyrical elements.

The Tisburys Album CoverProvided Image/The Tisburys

Margate's Lucy the Elepant is prominent on the cover art of the Tisburys' latest record, 'A Still Life Revisited.“

Asay and The Tisburys lead guitarist John Domenico originally are from Scranton and started playing music together in high school. After attending different colleges, they reconnected in Philadelphia in 2016 and teamed up with keyboardist Jason McGovern, drummer Dan Nazario and bassist Ben Cardine. 

Describing the new album's sonic palette, Asay said "It's Jersey Shore. It's the East Coast. The Tisburys are a part of that lineage. Springsteen! It's kind of the blue collar grit meets the big chords and the folk songwriting."

On Friday, The Tisburys play with Neon Trees in Asbury Park at the Stone Pony, the iconic Springsteen haunt. For a more Philly flair, The Tisburys will perform at Milkboy on June 7, a concert presented by radio station WXPN

The band dropped a video for album-opening track "By a Landslide" this week, too:

"A Still Life Revisited" can be streaming on Spotify (or by using the player embed below) and purchased digitally – or on CD or vinyl – on Bandcamp.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Bands Philadelphia The Tisburys Albums Scranton Lucy the elephant

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Longtime home of architect Frank Weise listed for sale

Weise Home Two

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

New York Times feature on Jason Kelce is all about fashion

Jason Kelce red carpet

Prevention

The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

Ice Bucket Challenge Mental Health

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party

Weekend guide

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Justin Edwards proves to be 'a great hidden gem' in rookie season

Edwards 4.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved