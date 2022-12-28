Lucy the Elephant is fully renovated and ready for visitors

Margate's most famous 140-year-old elephant is ready for her close-up.

Lucy the Elephant, the Jersey Shore town's historic roadside attraction, will be unveiled to the public Wednesday night after 15 months of renovations. She received a new metal exterior as part of the $2.4 million restoration project, funded through a combination of donations and grants from the New Jersey Historic Trust and the National Park Service.

When the work began in September 2021, it was expected to take only nine months. But the restoration hit some stumbling blocks, including leaks revealed by a water test last month.

Lucy has been open since last week, according to

, but Wednesday marks her official return. The unveiling kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by local musician Dan Walsh, who composed a song for the beloved six-story attraction. Lucy will then "be showered in a spectacular display of light" — and after all those tests, rest assured she will not leak.