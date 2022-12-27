From rocking parties to prix fixe dinners, here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly

No plans for New Year's Eve yet? No problem!

There are tons of celebrations happening across Philadelphia, whether you're looking to enjoy a fancy dinner or dance the night away to ring in 2023. Here is a roundup of some of the biggest happenings in the city on Saturday night.

Free firework shows will light up the sky above the Delaware River at 6 p.m. and midnight. Penn's Landing in Old City is the most popular gathering spot to see the fireworks. Penn's Landing and Rivers Casino in Fishtown each will provide a soundtrack to the shows.

Location: 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

City Winery is hosting a 21-and-older Y2K New Year's Eve Dance Party at 9 p.m. Attendees can dance to pop, Europop, dance music and club hits from the late '90s and early 2000s while enjoying themed drinks. General admission starts at $15, and a free Champagne toast will occur at midnight.

Location: 990 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

The Dutch, a restaurant with a focus on reinventing Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is hosting its first New Year's Eve soirée. The event features an extravagant multi-course dinner and expertly selected wine pairings for $250 per person. Reservations can be made online.

Location: 1537 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Forsythia, Chef Christopher Kearse's contemporary French restaurant in Old City, is offering an elite prix fixe dinner featuring a five-course tasting menu, complete with an optional pasta course, for $120 per person. Dinner hours on Saturday are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and the bar will stay open until 2 a.m. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be placed online.

Location: 233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105



Franklin Music Hall is hosting the annual U+ME+RNB party at 9 p.m. DJs AMH and HBK will play R&B hits during the all-night festivities. Tickets for the 21-and-older event cost $30.

Location: 421 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

The Good King tavern, a quirky and intimate spot serving French-inspired pub food, is offering a "Saint Sylvestre NYE Prix Fixe" dinner for $95 per person, plus an optional wine pairing for another $45. There will be a complimentary bubbly toast at midnight and the ball drop will be shown on TV. Reservations can be made online, with the final seating taking place at 10 p.m. Guests also can pop upstairs to Le Caveau, the tavern's James Beard-nominated wine bar, for caviar bites and an extensive bubbly list.

Location: 614 S. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

The "Crawl 'Til The Ball Falls" bar crawl kicks off from the Hard Rock Cafe, where partygoers can pick up their wristbands between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. The wristbands allow bar hoppers to enjoy no-cover admissions and drink specials at participating bars, including Hard Rock Cafe, Drinker's Pub, Iron Hill Brewery, Top Tomato Bar and Moriarty's Restaurant. Tickets cost between $25 and $75.

Location: 1113 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

At Live! Casino & Hotel, guests can ring in 2023 at a party featuring reality TV personality Dorinda Medley, music provided by Q102 host DJ Nugget, a curated buffet and specialty drinks. The party starts at 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Milkboy Philadelphia is hosting a 21-and-older Goth New Year's Eve party. DJs Riot Meg and Cryptic Dollface will spin dark tunes from the '80s to now, and there will be a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. General admission tickets start at $15, while open bar tickets start at $75.

Location: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Mission Taqueria is hosting its inaugural "NYE Countdown To Climax" party starting at 8 p.m. The $150 price of admission includes three drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres, bubbly, a burlesque performance from GOLDI FOX and musical performances by SNACKTIME.

Location: 1516 Sansom St., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Royal Boucherie is offering three dinner offerings. A five-course tasting menu is available from 5-7 p.m. for $90 per person. An eight-course tasting menu is being offered from 8-10 p.m. for $125 per person. There is also a $125-per-person party taking place from 10 p.m to 1 a.m. in the second-floor private dining room and covered winter patio. It includes an open bar, elevated hors d'oeuvres and a DJ spinning vinyl. Reservations can be made online.

Location: 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Stratus Rooftop Lounge, on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, is bringing back its 21-and-older New Year's Eve party hosted by DJ Hollywood at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy cocktails, a premium open bar and hors d'oeuvres under the stars. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

The Twisted Tail, the Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on Headhouse Square, is ringing in the new year with the return of its popular Burlesque & Blues Masquerade Show. Patrons can choose from ticket packages that include combinations of a prix fixe dinner, premium open bar and the opportunity to watch the shows, which run between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Location: 509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Xfinity Live! is hosting a "NYE Live!" extravaganza at 9 p.m. The event features an all-inclusive premium bar and food package, a DJ, karaoke, silent disco, bull riding and a confetti canon celebration. Tickets start at $100, and can be purchased online.

Location: 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148