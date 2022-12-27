What you need to know about the 2023 Mummers Parade

December 27, 2022
The Mummers Parade takes place in Philly on New Year's Day, continuing the tradition of the nation's oldest, annual folk parade. The fancy costumes and elaborate performances will bring thousands of reveling spectators to South Broad Street.
The event has been mired in controversy in recent years after a string of incidents involving racist and insensitive attire. In 2020, two members of the Froggy Carr club, a group in the parade's Wench Brigade, were spotted wearing blackface and subsequently banned from future participation. The incident drew strong condemnation from Mayor Jim Kenney, who threatened to dissolve the parade, and prompted a series of changes that now require mummers' skits and themes to be pre-approved by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.
The mummers have taken over South Broad Street on New Year's Day for 123 years. The parade typically brings out more than 20,000 spectators and as many as 10,000 mummers dressed in lavish, colorful costumes.
Below is a run-down of everything you need to know about the Mummers Parade in 2023, whether you're attending in person or watching at home.
The Mummers Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday outside City Hall at 15th and Market streets. The mummers will then strut around City Hall and head south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue. The parade typically ends by about 6 p.m.
The festivities begin with Golden Sunrise Fancy Division, followed by performances from the Wench, Comic, String Band and Fancy Bridge Divisions.
The afterparty, known as Two Street, then continues into the night on South Second Street, where many of the mummers clubhouses are located.
As in years past, there will be several designated performance areas along the parade route:
• 15th and Market streets (Judging Station, all divisions)
• Broad and Sansom streets (String Bands)
• Broad and Pine streets (Fancy, Wenches, Comics and Fancy brigades)
• Broad and Carpenter streets (Fancy, Wenches, Comics, String Bands and Fancy brigades)
The Fancy Brigade will hold its family show at 11:30 a.m. and finale performance at 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Tickets for the event range from $25-$38. They can be purchased by phone at (800) 537-7676 or in person at the Independence Visitors Center, at 599 Market St.
Tickets bought by phone will need to be picked up at the Independence Visitor Center, if they have not been mailed in advance. Attendees must have physical tickets to enter the Convention Center. Electronic tickets will not be accepted.
Those who plan to attend the parade are advised to take public transportation, specifically the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines to get to City Hall. SEPTA will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Check SEPTA's website for scheduling updates and detours, including bus routes that will be detoured around City Hall. Real-time service updates can be found using SEPTA's System Status website.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-50s and a high around 60 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 43 degrees.
Unlike years past, the 2023 Mummers Parade will be broadcast on WDPN-TV (MeTV2) instead of PHL17. The parade also can be viewed online at WFMZ-TV or on a smartphone with the WFMZ+ app.
This year's sponsor for the event is Live! Casino & Hotel. Organizers also have partnered with IBEW Local 98 for technical support for the broadcast.
A number of road closures and parking restrictions will take effect in the days leading up to the parade.
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Monday on the west side of 15th Street from Arch to Ranstead streets. Street and sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.
15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Monday.
Parking is prohibited from 4 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday on both sides of Market Street from 15th to 21st streets. JFK Boulevard will be closed on both sides from Juniper to 20th streets.
15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from JFK Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th to 21st streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. At 3 p.m., Market Street will reopen and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. Sunday through the conclusion of the parade:
• 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets
• Market Street from 15th to 21st streets
• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets
• North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard
• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets
• 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
• 18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets
• 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
• 1500 block of Ranstead Street
• 1300 block of Carpenter Street
• 1000 block of South 13th Street
• Chestnut Street from 15th to 18th streets (north side)
• Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets
• Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets
• Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets
Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Sunday from 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.
Vehicles will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and leave extra travel time before, during and after the event.
Parking will be prohibited on both sides of the following streets, unless otherwise noted, from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday:
• Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth streets
• Juniper Street from JFK Boulevard to East Penn Square
• South/East Penn Square from 15th to Juniper streets
• Ben Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets
• Logan Circle (north side)
• North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard
• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets
• 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
• 18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets
• 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
• 19th Street from JFK Boulevard to Market Street
• 1500 block of Ranstead Street
• 1300 block of Carpenter Street
• 1000 block of South 13th Street
• Chestnut Street from 15th to 18th streets (north side)
• Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets
• Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets
• Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets