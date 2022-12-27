What you need to know about the 2023 Mummers Parade

The Mummers Parade takes place in Philly on New Year's Day, continuing the tradition of the nation's oldest, annual folk parade. The fancy costumes and elaborate performances will bring thousands of reveling spectators to South Broad Street.

The event has been mired in controversy in recent years after a string of incidents involving racist and insensitive attire. In 2020, two members of the Froggy Carr club, a group in the parade's Wench Brigade, were spotted wearing blackface and subsequently banned from future participation. The incident drew strong condemnation from Mayor Jim Kenney, who threatened to dissolve the parade, and prompted a series of changes that now require mummers' skits and themes to be pre-approved by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.



The mummers have taken over South Broad Street on New Year's Day for 123 years. The parade typically brings out more than 20,000 spectators and as many as 10,000 mummers dressed in lavish, colorful costumes.

Below is a run-down of everything you need to know about the Mummers Parade in 2023, whether you're attending in person or watching at home.

