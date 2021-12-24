What you need to know about the 2022 Mummers Parade

New Year's Day will feel a bit more normal in Philadelphia this year when the 2022 Mummers Parade returns to Broad Street on Jan. 1.

The oldest, annual, folk parade in the U.S. didn't officially happen in 2021 after the city canceled all large events and public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an unauthorized version of the event did take place in South Philly as some mummers strutted in protest of the city's restrictions.

The last city-sanctioned parade happened in January 2020, just two months before the onset of the public health crisis. The event, however, was mired in controversy after two members of the Froggy Carr club were spotted wearing blackface.

The incident led to the South Philly wench brigade being banned from the competition portion of the event and a strong condemnation from Mayor Jim Kenney, who went as far as to threaten that the parade be permanently dissolved.

Since then, mummers leaders have met with city officials to put procedures in place to prevent future incidents and improve the parade. The two men who wore blackface in 2020 were subsequently banned from ever marching in the parade again.

The mummers have been strutting on New Years Day for 122 years. The parade typically brings out more than 20,000 spectators and as many as 10,000 mummers dressed in lavish, colorful costumes.

Here is everything that you need to know about the 2022 Mummers Parade, whether you're attending in person or watching from home.

2022 Mummers Parade route

The Mummers Parade will begin at 9 a.m. outside City Hall at 15th and Market streets. The mummers will then strut around City Hall and head south down Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

The parade starts with the Fancy Division, followed by the Wenches, Comics and String Bands. The Fancy Brigades will round out the groups.

These are the six spots where the mummers clubs will perform and be judged along the route.

• 15th and Market streets (Judging Station, all divisions)

• Broad Street and South Penn Square (Judging Station, Fancy)

• Broad and Sansom streets (String Bands)

• Broad Street and Bach Place (Judging Station, Comics)

• Broad and Pine streets (Fancy, Wenches, Comics and Fancy Brigades)

• Broad and Carpenter streets (Fancy, Wenches, Comics, String Bands and Fancy Brigades)

The parade should conclude around 6 p.m. After that many of the mummers will make their way to South Second Street, where many of the mummers clubhouses are located, and the festivities will continue, less formally in an event known as the Two Street parade.

The Fancy Brigade will hold its family show at 11:30 a.m. and finale performance at 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Tickets for the family show are $38 and for the finale performance are $28. They can be purchased online or in person at the Independence Visitors Center.

Tickets bought online will need to be either be mailed out or picked up at the Independence Visitor Center. Attendees must have physical tickets in order to enter the Convention Center. Electronic tickets will not be accepted.

Bastiaan Slabbers/For PhillyVoice

Weather forecast for 2022 Mummers Parade

Temperatures and precipitation levels are expected to be near normal for New Year's Day in Philadelphia this year, according to the National Weather Service's long-range forecast. The average temperature for Philadelphia on New Year's Day is 36 degrees, with highs typically reaching 42, according to NOAA.

Please check back closer to Jan 1. for more detailed Mummers Parade forecast.

Philly's COVID-19 rules means everyone needs a mask

Everyone going to the 2022 Mummers Parade must wear a face mask along the parade route, regardless of their vaccination statuses, according to Philadelphia's COVID-19 protocols. Masks onlt can be removed when eating or drinking.

People are encouraged to stay socially distance from other spectators not in their group. Stay home if you're not feeling well or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

How to watch the mummers at home

The 2022 Mummers Parade will be broadcast on PHL17 and it also can be streams online via PHL17's website. Coverage begins at 8 a.m.

Getting to the parade via SEPTA

Many roads in and around the parade route will be shut down, so those attending the 2022 Mummers Parade are advised to take public transportation.

SEPTA buses, trains, subways and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule. Riders are strongly encouraged to use the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines to access the parade area.

The following bus routes around City Hall and the parade may be detoured: 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32 33, 44, 48, 124 and 125.

BASTIAAN SLABBERS/for PhillyVoice

Some parking restrictions and road closures start Monday, Dec. 27

Monday, Dec. 27

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Two eastbound lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square from 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2 for equipment load-in and staging. All of 15th Street may be closed for short intervals during this time.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. No street or sidewalk vendors will be allowed to park in the area during that time.

Thursday, Dec. 30

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for equipment setup and delivery.

Friday, Dec. 31

Parking is prohibited on both sides of Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street and both sides of John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1. 15th Street will be closed to vehicles from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2. Market Street will be closed to vehicles from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. Market Street will reopen at 3 p.m., and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Saturday, Jan. 1

From 3 a.m. until the Mummers Parade finishes, Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street and 15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street will be closed. From 7 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade, Broad Street will be closed from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue. No vehicles will be able to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Those driving should expect delays, use alternate routes and avoid the parade area. Drivers should also refrain from double-parking.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1: These temporary no-parking zones are in effect for Jan. 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. These restrictions are in effect for both sides of the street, unless otherwise noted:

• Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

• Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

• South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

• North side of Logan Circle

• North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

• 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

• 18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

• 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

• 19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

• 1500 block of Ranstead Street

• 1300 block of Carpenter Street

• 1000 block of South 13th Street

• Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

• Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

• Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

• Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Bastiaan Slabbers/For PhillyVoice

How to get a good view of the parade

Those attending the Mummers Parade are encouraged to arrive early in order to get a good spot to watch. The event is free to attend, but bleacher seating tickets are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Independence Visitor Center or online.

Tickets can either be mailed out or picked up at the Independence Visitor Center. Attendees must have physical tickets in order to be seated in the bleachers. Electronic tickets will not be accepted.

Bathrooms will be available along the parade route too.