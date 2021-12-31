2022 Mummers Parade rescheduled for Sunday due to rainy forecast on New Year's Day

The 2022 Mummers Parade will take place a day later on Sunday due to the rain forecast for Saturday. The city announced the change Friday afternoon.

The two mummers shows featuring the Fancy Brigades still will take place as scheduled at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Day, inside the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Tickets purchased to watch the outdoor parade from bleacher seating around Philadelphia City Hall will be honored on Sunday.

The 2022 Mummers Parade marks the resumption of Philly's New Year's Day tradition. The 2021 parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place a year ago, although some mummers clubs did participate in an unauthorized strut on South Second Street in South Philly in protest.

The New Year's Eve, rain is expected to roll into the region around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

With the Mummers Parade now on Sunday, street closures and parking restrictions set to take effect on Saturday will be shifted a day later. All of the traffic and parking restrictions in place for Friday will remain the same.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service says there's a 90% chance of rain. The high is expected to be 61 degrees, and there may be patchy fog before 10 a.m. Saturday night there's an 80% chance of precipitation.

Sunday's weather will be mostly cloudy but warm with a high near 61 degrees. There's a slight chance of rain before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.