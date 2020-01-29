More News:

January 29, 2020

Mummers leadership, Philadelphia City Councilmembers meet over blackface controversy

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Mummers
Mummers BASTIAAN SLABBERS/for PhillyVoice

The Froggy Carr wench brigade was disqualified from the competition of the 2020 Mummers Parade after some people marching with club were seen in what Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney described as blackface. This photo from the parade does not show anyone from Froggy Carr in blackface.

Philadelphia City Councilmembers and Mummers leadership met for about an hour on Monday at City Hall to discuss possible reforms and improvements to the annual New Year’s Day parade amid the blackface controversy.

The meeting comes as Councilmembers Cindy Bass and Mark Squilla have introduced legislation that would ban Mummers who wear blackface in the parade for five years, as well as impose a $75 fine on violators.

“I think it was a very productive meeting,” Bass said to CBS 3. “I think they understand what is at stake here, which is that members, individually, would be banned with the legislation I introduced last Thursday, or we’re working with the city law department to get even more robust legislation which would ban an entire brigade for repeated offenses.”

Bass is also calling for an end to the “One-Day Mummer” policy, where people can purchase a pass to march in the parade. The two men who wore blackface at the 2020 edition of the parade marched via this policy. The two men were part of the Froggy Carr club, and it resulted in the South Philly wench brigade being disqualified from the competition portion of the event.

Bass and Squilla also want Mummers to go through sensitivity training, according to NBC 10.

It was the first meeting between Mummers leadership and Councilmembers since legislation, which currently has eight co-sponsors, was proposed last week, according to the Philadelphia Tribune. It appears as if Mummers leadership is open to these changes.

“If it takes that, we’re for it. We’re not against sanctions,” said Mummers Comic Division President Richard Porco to the Tribune.

Porco said to WHYY earlier this week that he’s willing to work with Mayor Jim Kenney to fix the parade.

“We need them to help us come up with a solution,” Comic Division President Richard Porco said. “You can’t arrest them, it’s not an arrestable thing they are doing, it’s their way of thinking.”

“We are trying our best,” Porco continued. “We’ve improved our themes. Out of 10,000 Mummers two knuckleheads went rogue and I think they regret it.”

Last week, Mayor Kenney threatened to end the annual Mummers Parade unless significant changes were made in a letter addressed to the five presidents of the Mummers groups. Kenney also rebuked the blackface-wearing Mummers via Twitter earlier this month.

The leaders of the Froggy Carr club condemned the two men who wore blackface and vowed to put procedures in place to prevent future incidents.

The club said that the two men who wore blackface broke from the ranks and applied the paint after the parade started once costumes had already been checked by club leaders. 

Saying that their actions were not approved, Froggy Carr's leaders stated that the two men will never be allowed to march in the Mummers Parade again, and that they will make sure that the men are never permitted to be part of the tradition with other mummers groups.

Another meeting between City Councilmembers and Mummers leadership in the future appears likely, according to the Tribune. Mayor Kenney has also called for a meeting with the five Mummers presidents in the near future too.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Mummers Philadelphia City Council Council Mummers Parade

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How the Sixers handle the trade deadline internally
012919-EltonBrand-USAToday

Wawa

Wawa customers’ hacked info could be for sale on dark web, cybersecurity firm says
Wawa

Prevention

Philadelphia Airport among those screening passengers for coronavirus
Coronavirus Airport Screening Philadelphia

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
400922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Indictments

Philly council member Kenyatta Johnson accepted $66,000 in bribes, federal indictment claims
Kenyatta Johnson Indictment Charges

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved