More News:

December 20, 2019

Former Philly mayor Michael Nutter joins Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Election 2020
Michael Nutter Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter, shown here in 2015, is joining former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign.

Former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter announced Friday he's joining the campaign of former New York City mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as its National Political Chair.

Nutter, who previously backed former vice president and Pennsylvania native Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination and helped him fundraise in Pennsylvania, announced the move Friday morning via his official Twitter account:

Bloomberg announced his candidacy for president in late November, much later than some of the leading candidates in the Democratic primary race.

Bloomberg is currently polling between 3% and 7% in a number of national polls, according to RealClear Politics, ahead of longer-term candidates Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, and Andrew Yang. His national average is up to  5%, after spending more than $70 million on TV advertisements since announcing his candidacy.

According to the Inquirer, Bloomberg will be opening a field office near Independence Hall in Old City, his campaign's first field office in Pennsylvania, which is expected to once again be a crucial state in the 2020 general election.

Pennsylvania's primary is scheduled for May 15, 2020.

Earlier this year, Nutter was hired as a senior advisor and consultant by Green Leaf Medical New Jersey, a cannabis company looking to open operations in South Jersey's Gloucester City.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Election 2020 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Elections Joe Biden Michael Bloomberg Michael Nutter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

It's time to talk about Brett Brown and coaching the Sixers
Brett-Brown_122019_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A review of Carson Wentz's 14 fumbles this season
112619CarsonWentz

Entertainment

Round1 with bowling, arcade games opening at Fashion District Philadelphia
Round1 at Fashion District Philadelphia opening

Family-Friendly

Five family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations
Countdown 2 Noon

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved