More News:

October 29, 2019

Former Philly mayor Michael Nutter hired by cannabis company as senior advisor

The Democrat who signed Philadelphia's marijuana decriminalization law 2014, has an up-and-down history with pot legalization

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Marijuana Business
Michael Nutter Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter is now a senior advisor and consultant for Green Leaf Medical, a cannabis company with its eyes on South Jersey.

Michael Nutter, the former Philadelphia mayor who signed the city's 2014 marijuana decriminalization bill into law just months after opposing the idea, is now a senior advisor and consultant for a cannabis company with its eyes on South Jersey.

Nutter was recently hired by Green Leaf Medical New Jersey, a cannabis company aiming to open in New Jersey along the Delaware River waterfront, according to NJ.com.

The company, which is based in Maryland and also operates in Ohio, is vying for a medical marijuana facility license from the New Jersey Department of Health. If GreenLeaf lands the license, it intends to open a "cultivation, extraction, and dispensary operation" in Gloucester City, according to NJ.com.

In 2014, Nutter signed Philadelphia's marijuana decriminalization bill, which was driven by then-councilman and current Mayor Jim Kenney, into law. But earlier that year, Nutter was opposed to even discussing marijuana decriminalization.

From CBS3:

"'People in this city … come up to me all the time asking about jobs, asking about housing, or asking about their children’s education, or can we provide more services. No one has come up to me asking, ‘Can you make it easier for me to stand on a street corner in front of some grandma’s house and smoke my joint?’ So let’s be realistic here.'

"And Nutter angrily rejected claims by Councilman Jim Kenney — the bill’s sponsor — that pot arrests unfairly target black men.

"'It is an insult to the African-American community that all of this discussion and debate is revolving around whether or not black guys can smoke as much joint or weed as white guys,' Nutter said. 'That is a bogus issue. It is an insult to the community.'"

Nutter disputes this characterization, and he told NJ.com this month that he "was not opposed to decriminalizing marijuana" during his time as mayor.

According to ACLU data from 2013, black people nationwide are roughly 3.73 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana-related offenses than white people.

New Jersey has yet to legalize recreational marijuana, despite Gov. Phil Murphy making it a pillar of his 2017 gubernatorial campaign. Lawmakers have made several attempts at passing a legalization bill in 2019, with no success.

Just across the river in Pennsylvania, lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize marijuana across the state after Gov. Tom Wolf announced his support for legalizing recreational marijuana.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Marijuana Business Gloucester City Philadelphia Medical Marijuana Michael Nutter Marijuana Decriminalization Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Investigations

New Jersey woman caught with pot at Russian airport sentenced to more than seven years in prison
Issachar sentenced Russian prison New Jersey

Wellness

Eating one avocado per day can reduce bad cholesterol, study says
Avocado on cutting board

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Food & Drink

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad
Gabi

Food & Drink

You can pre-order a dozen Halloween-themed doughnuts from Federal Donuts
Federal Donuts Halloween flavors

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved