More News:

August 09, 2019

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy happy lawmakers trying 'one more run' at legalizing marijuana in 2019

New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney said lawmakers aren't ready to give up just yet

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Marijuana Legalization
04202018_marijuana_unsplash Photo by Thought Catalog/ on Unsplash

Marijuana.

After a tug-of-war for much of the year, New Jersey lawmakers' efforts to legalize marijuana by the end of 2019 hit a roadblock in mid-May when Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D-Gloucester) said legislators were putting the push for a bill on hold.

Fast forward to this week, however, and Sweeney is suddenly singing a different tune.

"We'll make one more run at it," Sweeney told NJ.com about state lawmakers' renewed desire to legalize marijuana before the year is out.

The belief, in mid-May, was that lawmakers would put the legalization effort on hold until 2020, when they would turn the question over to New Jersey's voters with a ballot referendum.

But Sweeney said this week that he believes agreement on language in the bill between himself, Murphy, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) could be enough to push it through, according to NJ.com.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy made legalizing marijuana a pillar of his 2017 gubernatorial campaign. He declared New Jersey would legalize marijuana by the end of 2018 during his first budget proposal address, but was unsuccessful.

Murphy said Thursday that he was "happy to hear" that Sweeney wants to keep trying for legalization. 

"Getting something to happen sooner if we have a real shot at it, I’d be all in for that," Murphy said.

In February, a Monmouth University poll found 62% of New Jersey residents supported legalization, compared to just 32% opposed.

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 10 states across the United States, including nearby Massachusetts.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Marijuana Legalization New Jersey Stephen Sweeney Marijuana Drugs New Jersey State Legislature Phil Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Titans preseason game
080819CodyKessler

Courts

Lehigh County judge: Police can't search vehicle based solely on marijuana odor
Medical marijuana vehicle search

Wellness

Eagles open autism-friendly sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field
eagles sensory room

Eagles

Five players who impressed the most in Eagles' preseason opener
Andre-Dillard-Eagles-preseason_080819_USAT

Recreation

Going to the shore? Why not go north?
Beach restaurants

Weekend

Weekend roundup: Ghostly Circus, new brewery opening and more events
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved