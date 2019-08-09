Pennsylvania to invest in new facilities, trails for ATVs and snowmobiles

ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts can look forward to more opportunities for recreational riding in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) have revealed a plan to invest in trails and facilities across Pennsylvania.

"ATV and snowmobile trails help attract visitors to the commonwealth and have a positive economic impact on nearby communities," said DCNR secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Several grants are being provided to specific counties, while others are regional or will remain available by application to help develop plans.

Here's a breakdown of the new funding by county and project:

Cambria and Clearfield: Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $53,800, for rehabilitation of portions of the 140-mile trail system at the facility.

Elk: Elk County Riders Inc., $70,000, for a feasibility study to connect ATV trails in Elk County.

Indiana: Landing LLC, $80,900 for preparation of a master plan for development of a 252-acre ATV facility in Pine Township.

Northumberland: Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $198,000, for design of a box culvert under State Route 125 in Coal Township.

Regional: Northeast PA Sno Trails Inc., $45,000, for purchase of equipment to construct and maintain 250 miles of snowmobile trails within the Northeast PA Sno Trails system.

Statewide: Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association, $55,000, to coordinate and fund the 2019 Snowmobile mini-grant program.

Funds from DCNR's ATV and Snowmobile grant program can be used to purchase land, develop plans and surveys, construct and maintain trails, buy equipment, and create educational programs to train riders.

Grants are available two times each year to municipalities and organizations that are developing publicly accessible trails and facilities. More information about the program can be found in the grants section of DCNR's website.