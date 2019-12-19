Philly D.A.'s office files new attempted murder charges against Maurice Hill in police standoff case

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced 62 new sets of charges Thursday against Maurice Hill for his role in last summer's police standoff in North Philly.

Hill previously was charged in mid-August with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. These new charges — 62 sets, including attempted murder and aggravated assault — come four months after the standoff.

The sets of charges correspond to the 62 police officers who are believed to have been fired upon by Hill, according to Krasner's office. To get a full picture of who was involved, and in what capacity, the D.A.'s office says it conducted hundreds of interviews with officers who responded to the scene.



"Just application of the law requires careful review of all evidence to find facts, even when those facts are complex and require months of analysis," Krasner said in a statement.

During the standoff, Hill holed up in a North Philadelphia home for roughly seven hours and allegedly fired on officers with an assault rifle. The incident began when a narcotics strike force attempted to serve a warrant at the home in the 3700 block of N. 15th Street.

Six police officers were shot and wounded.

"My office will continue to pursue justice in what was one of the worst mass shootings in Philadelphia history," Krasner added. "The fact that no police officer or civilian suffered a life-threatening injury was and is a miracle. This office will continue to work with police and the affected community toward healing and a sense of peace and optimism, particularly for the neighborhood’s young people."

Prior to the standoff, Hill had an extensive criminal record, including multiple arrests in Philadelphia and Delaware County between 2001 and 2012. They included assault and weapons offenses. Hill had served three separate sentences in state prison, and a 55-month federal prison term for a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

