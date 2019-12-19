More News:

December 19, 2019

New York taxi driver allegedly traveled to South Jersey to have sex with girl he met on social media

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Sex Charges
Piedra arrested minor Cape May County Rami Al-zayat/Unsplash.com

Richard Gabriel Piedra Ordonez, 35, of Sunnyside, New York, is facing federal charges for allegedly traveling from New York City to Cape May County to engage in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old victim.

A New York taxi driver has been arrested after traveling to Cape May County allegedly to have sex with a minor that he solicited on social media.

Richard Gabriel Piedra Ordonez, 35, of Sunnyside, New York, is facing federal charges of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct, the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey announced on Wednesday

Piedra, a driver for New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission, began communicating in May with a 15-year-old girl on various social media platforms including Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, according to the criminal complaint. Piedra allegedly told the victim his name was "Richard Cepeda" and that he was 20 years old. 

Piedra and the victim allegedly met several times from May to July to engage in sexual intercourse. 

On two occasions, Piedra drove to Cape May County to meet the girl, having sex once in a secluded area several miles from the girl's home, according to the complaint. In two other alleged incidences, Piedra picked up the girl and brought her to his New York home, which he shared with family members, and engaged in sexual intercourse.

Piedra allegedly gave the victim a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phone so they could communicate with one another. Prosecutors said they found photos of the victim with Piedra on the phone, as well as a video that allegedly showed the two having intercourse.

The victim's mother informed police about their relationship after finding messages on Instagram between her daughter and Piedra, prosecutors said. One of these messages allegedly confirmed that Piedra was aware of the victim's age. 

Transporting a minor carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Transporting a minor for the purpose of sexual intercourse carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

Piedra was scheduled to appear in Camden federal court on Wednesday. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Sex Charges New Jersey Investigations New York Cape May County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Voting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill allowing people on probation, parole to vote
Voting rights new jersey

Addiction

FDA greenlights sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
FDA approves sale of reduced nicotine cigarettes

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Food & Drink

Stove & Tap ready to open new location in Malvern
Stove & Tap Malvern

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved