Person fatally struck by SEPTA Market-Frankford Line subway in Center City

December 18, 2019
A person was killed Wednesday morning after falling onto the tracks of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, officials said.
The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at 8th Street Station.
TRL: MFL shuttle bus service is in effect between 15th and Spring Garden Stations due to a fatality at 8th street Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 18, 2019
Authorities did not identify the individual who fell onto the tracks.
SEPTA was using shuttle bus service between the 15th Street Station and Spring Garden Station following the incident.
Officials later instructed passengers to board all trains using the Market-Frankford Line's eastbound platforms between the 15th Street Station and 2nd Street Station.
MFL: Please board all trains on the eastbound platform between 15th and 2nd Street Station due to earlier police and fire department activity. Expect residual delays at this time.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 18, 2019