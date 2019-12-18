Person fatally struck by SEPTA Market-Frankford Line subway in Center City

A person was killed Wednesday morning after falling onto the tracks of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. at 8th Street Station.

Authorities did not identify the individual who fell onto the tracks.

SEPTA was using shuttle bus service between the 15th Street Station and Spring Garden Station following the incident.

Officials later instructed passengers to board all trains using the Market-Frankford Line's eastbound platforms between the 15th Street Station and 2nd Street Station.



