6 officers wounded in North Philadelphia active shooter situation

At least 6 Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in an active shooter situation in North Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Shots continue to be fired at a home in the 3700 block of North 15th Street, near the intersection of Erie Avenue, in Nicetown-Tioga. SWAT and ATF officers are on the scene.

The incident began when a narcotics strike force attempted to serve a warrant and a man inside opened fire on officers. Dozens of police vehicles raced to the scene a block off Broad Street around 4:30 p.m., after the first shots were fired, reportedly by a man with an assault rifle.

Several officers were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. Additional officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries, including one who was reportedly injured responding to the scene, police officials said.

According to police scanner traffic, two officers remain in the house with multiple suspects.



Philadelphia Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp confirmed that multiple officers were injured. Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter.









Reports indicate that one officer was grazed in the head and another in the leg. Another officer was apparently shot in the arm.



Shortly after 5 p.m., the shooter was barricaded inside a home as police and SWAT officers surrounded the building.

Nearly two hours after the incident began, live police scanner traffic continued to paint a chaotic picture of the events at the scene. Police could be heard discussing the conditions of surrounding neighbors, as well as reports that the barricaded gunman was livestreaming on Facebook.

Parents of children at nearby daycares in the lockdown area were prevented from picking up their kids for a period of time during the shooting. The kids were safely transported by bus to another location for pickup, according to Gripp.

"We're just doing as much as we can to resolve this peacefully at this point," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said at a press conference Wednesday evening. "I've got officers in a very volatile situation.

"We are communicating to (the suspect) that we are trying to get him out safely," said Ross, adding that authorities cannot be sure there is only one suspect.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he angry that somebody could have so many weapons and firepower in their home.

He said he has talked with all six wounded officers in the hospital.

One officer, who suffered a graze wound to the head early on in the standoff, was being visited by his two little sons, said Kenney, noting that a matter of inches could have meant tragedy for the family.

"It's all about the officers and their families right now," Kenney said.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump, who's on vacation, has been briefed on the situation, according to CNN.

Temple University's Health Sciences Center campus was temporarily on full lockdown and police were blocking off a portion of Broad Street. The university lifted the lockdown shortly after 7 p.m.

SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway service is temporarily bypassing the Erie, Allegheny and Hunting Park stations because of the police activity.

Check back for updates on this developing story.