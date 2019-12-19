South Philly rowhome explosion, ensuing fire reportedly leaves two trapped

Two people are trapped among smoke and debris Thursday after an n explosion and ensuing house fire caused at least one rowhome in South Philly to collapse.

Smoke from the explosion and fire engulfed the 1400 block of South Eighth Street just before noon, according to CBS3, which has extensive video from the scene. You can watch the video below:

Officials said they received multiple calls about the smell of gas from the scene, according to the Inquirer.

The Philadelphia Fire Department called the fire an all-hands situation, and said more than 60 members have responded to the scene.

Here's are clips of the scene in the area, more than a half-hour after the initial explosion:

The area is just two blocks from East Passyunk Avenue, the neighborhood's bustling commercial corridor.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.