December 19, 2019

South Philly rowhome explosion, ensuing fire reportedly leaves two trapped

The explosion, which happened just before noon, collapsed at least one home near East Passyunk Avenue

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
South Philly rowhome fire dec 19 2019 CBS3/Facebook

Two people are trapped among rubble and debris Thursday after an explosion and ensuing house fire collapsed at least one rowhome in South Philly.

Two people are trapped among smoke and debris Thursday after an n explosion and ensuing house fire caused at least one rowhome in South Philly to collapse.

Smoke from the explosion and fire engulfed the 1400 block of South Eighth Street just before noon, according to CBS3, which has extensive video from the scene. You can watch the video below:

Officials said they received multiple calls about the smell of gas from the scene, according to the Inquirer.

The Philadelphia Fire Department called the fire an all-hands situation, and said more than 60 members have responded to the scene.

Here's are clips of the scene in the area, more than a half-hour after the initial explosion:

The area is just two blocks from East Passyunk Avenue, the neighborhood's bustling commercial corridor.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

