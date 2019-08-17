Suspect in North Philly police shooting charged with attempted murder

The suspected gunman in a seven-hour standoff that left six officers wounded in North Philadelphia on Wednesday has been charged for attempted murder.



Maurice Hill, 36, was arraigned on Saturday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of law enforcement officer, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, the Associated Press reports. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing for the suspected shooter is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Four other men were charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy in connection with the shooting on Saturday, Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bail was set at $500,00 for Terrence Williams, 32, and Ronald Ellis, 37, who were in the house at the time of the standoff. Bail for Dwayne Turner, 31, and Raynell Rodgers, 30, who were not in the house during the standoff, was set at $250,000.

The incident began on Wednesday afternoon when a narcotics strike force attempted to serve a warrant at the home in the 3700 block of North 15th Street, near the intersection of Erie Avenue, in Nicetown-Tioga. A man reportedly armed with an assault rifle had opened fire on officers. Dozens of officers arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The man fired his weapon at police from inside the house, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. Two officers were stuck inside of the home during the stand-off but were able to evacuate around 9:30 p.m.

Six wounded officers were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. After more than seven hours, police were able to negotiate Hill's surrender.

"I did not think it would end nearly the way it did," Ross said in a press conference on Thursday. "There was dialogue suggesting that this man was not going to go back to prison. He made that clear."

Hill has had an extensive record, including multiple arrests in Philadelphia and Delaware County from 2001 to 2012 that include assault and weapon offenses, the Associated Press reports. He has served three sentences in state prison and a 55-month federal prison term for a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

