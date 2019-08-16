Pennsylvania charges Florida man in alleged human trafficking at massage parlors

A Florida business man is facing human trafficking charges in Pennsylvania in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of undocumented women at massage parlors, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

David Williams, 41, of Pensacola, was arrested this week and charged with operation of unlawful parlors in Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Investigators received a tip that alleged Williams was using undocumented women at the parlors and offering sexual acts from them in exchange for money.

Nine search warrants in Pennsylvania were executed in Turtle Creek, Carnegie, Jeannette, Bridgeville, Erie and McKees Rock, prosecutors said. Investigators in Florida also executed warrants in Pensacola, Gainesville and Gulf Breeze.

“The defendant allegedly used his businesses to exploit women in several different states and force them into prostitution purely to line his own pockets,” Shapiro said. “Thanks to strong collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we have put an end to this criminal enterprise and are seeking justice for the defendant’s victims.”

Williams faces charges of racketeering, money laundering and harboring illegal aliens for commercial purposes. The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrest comes several months after prosecutors in several Florida counties conducted prostitution stings at multiple massage parlors throughout the state, resulting in hundreds of arrests.