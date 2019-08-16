More News:

August 16, 2019

Pennsylvania charges Florida man in alleged human trafficking at massage parlors

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Human Trafficking
Florida parlors PA Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

David Williams, 41, of Pensacola, was charged with allegedly profiting off sex work from undocumented women in Pennsylvania, Florida and Virginia.

A Florida business man is facing human trafficking charges in Pennsylvania in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of undocumented women at massage parlors, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

David Williams, 41, of Pensacola, was arrested this week and charged with operation of unlawful parlors in Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Investigators received a tip that alleged Williams was using undocumented women at the parlors and offering sexual acts from them in exchange for money.

Nine search warrants in Pennsylvania were executed in Turtle Creek, Carnegie, Jeannette, Bridgeville, Erie and McKees Rock, prosecutors said. Investigators in Florida also executed warrants in Pensacola, Gainesville and Gulf Breeze.

“The defendant allegedly used his businesses to exploit women in several different states and force them into prostitution purely to line his own pockets,” Shapiro said. “Thanks to strong collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we have put an end to this criminal enterprise and are seeking justice for the defendant’s victims.”

Williams faces charges of racketeering, money laundering and harboring illegal aliens for commercial purposes. The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrest comes several months after prosecutors in several Florida counties conducted prostitution stings at multiple massage parlors throughout the state, resulting in hundreds of arrests.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Human Trafficking Pennsylvania Crime Virginia Florida

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the second preseason game
081619ClaytonThorson

Investigations

Nearly $1 million in counterfeit smartphones seized at Philly port
Counterfeit phones

Mental Health

FCC proposes three-digit phone number for suicide prevention hotline
988 Suicide Hotline 08152019

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars preseason game
Miles-Sanders_081519_usat

Vacations

Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey
Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved