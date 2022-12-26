More Events:

Recycle your Christmas tree at the Philly Goat Project or these city locations

The Tree-Cycle events at Awbury Arboretum are among several ways residents can responsibly dispose of the evergreens

The Philly Goat Project's will recycle Christmas trees for $20 donations on Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. The trees will be fed to the goats or turned into wood chips.

Looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over?

There are plenty of options for Philadelphia residents. The Streets Department has multiple community collection events, drop-off sites and pickup services taking place through January — including one in which goats will snack on your Christmas tree for a donation.

Other community organizations also will be holding events to provide responsible ways to dispose of real Christmas trees, which can be used in a number of environmentally friendly ways. 

Although Philly residents can place Christmas trees at their curbs to be collected with their trash, recycling them is encouraged because they are biodegradable and can be used for mulch in community parks, to prevent weeds, to create habitats and trails, and to protect against erosion.

For a $20 contribution, people can give their trees to The Philly Goat Project at Awbury Arboretum, which is hosting Tree-Cycle events Saturday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. 

The nonprofit's animals will munch on the trees; the donation will help the Philly Goat Project provide its year-round free programming. Some trees also will be turned into wood chips to help cover trails and gardens throughout the city. 

Apart from the Christmas tree drop-off, the Philly Goat Project will offer opportunities to explore the farm, pet the goats and enjoy hot chocolate and s'mores around a fire pit. It's not required to have a Christmas tree to attend either of the events.

Below is a list of the other community collection events taking place in Philadelphia in January. A donation is required to dispose of a tree at each.

• South Philly Green: Guerin Recreation Center, Jan. 8, noon to 3 p.m., and Manton Green, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m
• Passyunk Square Civic Association: Columbus Square Park, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Lower Moyamensing Civic Association: South Philly High School, Jan. 7, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.; Jan. 8, noon to 3 p.m.

The city will have 19 drop-off sites and sanitation convenience centers collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3-14. Trees must be untied, with all ornaments and lights removed before dropping off.

The city's drop-off locations will be open Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Recreation Center)
• 1400 Cottman Ave. (Jardel Recreation Center)
• American and Thompson streets
• Broad and Christian streets
• 15th and Bigler streets
• Castor and Foulkrod streets
• Corinthian and Poplar streets
• 43rd Street and Powelton Avenue
• 54th Street and Woodbine Avenue
• Logan Street and Wayne Avenue
• Ardleigh Street and Washington Lane
• Seminole Street and Gravers Lane
• Cathedral Road and Ridge Avenue

The city's six sanitation convenience centers will collect Christmas trees from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays.

• Ashburner Street and State Road
• 3901 N. Delaware Ave.
• 3033 S. 63rd St.
• 5100 Grays Ave.
• 2601 W. Glenwood Ave.
• 300 Domino Lane

Bennett Compost and Circle Compost also are offering pickup services for $20 per Christmas tree over the first two weekends of January. South Philly Green will do Christmas tree pickups for $15 on Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. 

