Start 2023 outdoors with First Day Hikes at state parks in Pennsylvania and South Jersey

As a kick-off to the new year, some Pennsylvania and New Jersey state parks and forests are hosting First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.

The National Association of State Park Directors is organizing the New Year's Day hikes to encourage more residents and visitors to enjoy a healthy start to 2023 by exercising and connecting with the outdoors. All 50 states have participated in First Day Hikes since 2012 in an effort to address childhood obesity and overall mental and physical health.

State park staff and volunteers will take visitors on guided tours through more than 40 state parks in the region. Each hike will span between two and five miles, and many are family-friendly, so kids and even furry friends can join in on the holiday trek. Participants can wrap up the day by visiting nearby towns for a quick bite to eat, though some state parks will offer complimentary hot chocolate and other warm beverages at the end of the walk.

"First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we (are) hopeful will continue throughout the year," said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. "These hikes are also a reminder (that) our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons. I encourage Pennsylvanians, and those visiting for the holidays, to consider taking a hike and to make time to connect with park staff and like-minded outdoors enthusiasts."

In Pennsylvania, DCNR has organized more than 60 hikes across 34 of its state parks and forests on New Year's Day for all ages. Similar hikes are also available throughout New Jersey. Here are a few local options:

Ridley Creek State Park

Begins at 10 a.m.

Leashed dogs allowed

Registration required via email to muddyboots@comcast.net

Meet at parking lot by stables, behind Pavilion #8

Hot chocolate, coffee, light refreshments served afterward

Delaware Canal State Park

Four miles, 1 to 3 p.m.

Leashed dogs allowed

Registration not required

Meet at Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve

French Creek State Park

Two miles, begins at 9 a.m.

Dogs not allowed

Registration required online

Meet at 224 Scotts Run Road

Marsh Creek State Park

Two miles, 9 a.m. to noon

Dogs not allowed

Registration required online

Meet at 800 N. Reeds Road

Wharton State Forest Batsto Village

One mile, tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Leashed dogs allowed

Registration required through the Batsto Visitor Center at (609) 561-0024

Meet outside Batsto Visitor Center

Wharton State Forest Pine Barrens

Two miles, tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Service dogs allowed

Registration required through the Batsto Visitor Center at (609) 561-0024

Meet outside Batsto Visitor Center

Belleplain State Forest

Five to six miles, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Leashed dogs encouraged

Registration is recommended but not required, call Belleplain Office at (609) 861-2404

Meet at Belleplain Office

Tea, hot chocolate, pastries and dog treats served afterward

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest

Three miles, begins at noon

No dogs allowed

Registration required through Eventbrite

Meet at Pakim Pond

Each year, more than 730 million people visit America's state parks and contribute $23 billion to the economy. Hikers are encouraged to share their experiences at the region's state parks and forests on social media using #FirstDayHike.