December 26, 2022

Kids can visit Penn Museum for free during winter break

From Dec. 27 through Dec. 30, children under 17 will receive complimentary admission to browse galleries dedicated to human history

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
From Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 30, kids under 17 can get into Penn Museum for free between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those looking for a family-friendly activity between Christmas and New Year's can head to a local museum where children receive complimentary admission this week.

At Penn Museum, kids under 17 can get in for free between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 30, as part of the institution's "Winter Break" activities.

MORE: Stroll through Philadelphia's past on a historic walking tour of Old City

Winter Break at Penn Museum allows families to escape the winter chill as they embark on indoor adventures exploring worldwide human history through the museum's many galleries.

Visitors this week can glimpse the museum's newest exhibits, "Eastern Mediterranean Gallery: Crossroads of Cultures" and "U-2 Spy Planes & Aerial Archaeology."

Art-making will be held throughout each day in the Asia Galleries, and up-close looks at ancient artifacts will be offered during Daily Dig presentations. Each day at 11 a.m., guests can head to the Egypt Galleries to hear about the principles of Kwanzaa.

Visitors during Winter Break can receive a free treat in the "Cookie Zone" at noon, while supplies last.

All Winter Break activities are included with museum admission.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 30
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free for kids under 17
Penn Museum
3260 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
