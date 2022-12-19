More Events:

December 19, 2022

Stroll through Philadelphia's past on a historic walking tour of Old City

The experience launches Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, departing twice daily from the Independence Visitor Center

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Historic Philadelphia walking tour

The Official Historic Philadelphia Walking Tour is led by guides portraying history makers from the city's colonial era. It includes stops by Independence Hall, above, and the Liberty Bell.

A new walking tour of Old City is being led next week by tour guides who portray historical figures from Philadelphia's colonial era. 

The Official Historic Philadelphia Walking Tour stops by the President's House, the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Congress Hall and Franklin Court. 

The 45-minute journey departs from Independence Visitor Center at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 30. 

Tour guides portray these three history makers on a rotating basis: 

Bishop Richard Allen — Allen was born a slave and purchased his freedom by working as a blacksmith. He became a prominent leader in Philadelphia's vibrant free Black community, and founded Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, a denomination that served the city's Black citizens.

Trooper Robert Hare — Hare was born in England before coming to Philadelphia in 1773 to establish himself as a brewer. He is credited as the first person to brew porter in America. Hare also served in the First Troop City Cavalry.

James Forten — Forten was an abolitionist who spent his life working to gain equality for Black people and women. He served in the American Revolution, and was a successful sail maker and leader among Philadelphia's Black community.

The tour was created by Historic Philadelphia, Inc. and the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation. 

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger and include a warm drink at the Independence Visitor Center Café. They can be purchased online or at the Independence Visitor Center. Each tour is capped at 25 people. 

Official Historic Philadelphia Walking Tour

Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 30
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | $15 for adults, $7 for children
Independence Visitor Center
599 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

