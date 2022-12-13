More Events:

December 13, 2022

Toast the start of 2023 at a massive Xfinity Live! New Year's Eve party

Tickets are on sale now for the celebration, which includes premium food and drink packages, live music, karaoke and a champagne toast

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday New Year's Eve
Xfinity Live New Year's Eve party Courtesy of/PUNCH Media

Xfinity Live! is hosting its annual "NYE Live!" celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. Festivities will include all-inclusive food and drink, live music, a silent disco, karaoke, bull riding and a celebratory toast.

With the start of 2023 quickly approaching, details have been revealed for one of Philadelphia's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.

Xfinity Live! is hosting its annual "NYE Live!" extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium food and drink options, plus a variety of live entertainment.

MORE: Indulge in Philly's most popular dishes during Center City Restaurant Week

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the event, and ticket holders are able to move throughout all five venues in Xfinity Live! during the festivities.

Attendees can check out a DJ in NBC Sports Arena, a silent disco in 1100 Social, live music by local band Split Decision in Victory Beer Hall, karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub and bull riding in PBR Philly. The evening will culminate with a confetti canon celebration and a complimentary toast to ring in the new year at midnight.

With the purchase of a ticket, partygoers will have access to an all-inclusive premium bar and food package, including bottled and draft beers, cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic drinks, plus complimentary food from Geno’s Cheesesteaks, Chickie’s & Pete’s and Lorenzo and Sons Pizza

Xfinity Live! is offering a range of ticket options for sale now, from single general admission tickets starting at $100 to private room packages for up to 20. Parking is complimentary in the lots at Wells Fargo Center for all NYE Live! guests.

Those who can't make it out on New Year's Eve can celebrate early at a free "Eve Eve – The Party Before The Party" celebration on Friday, Dec. 30, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature local DJs The Armentani Brothers, as well as a silent disco, karaoke, bull riding and and live music.

The festivities will continue on New Year's Day with a watch party on Sunday, Jan. 1, for the 1 p.m. Eagles vs. Saints game. One lucky Eagles fan can win a private booth for seven in the NBC Sports Arena by entering the Eagles Table Giveaway. Along with the booth, the winner will receive a $250 food and beverage credit to use during the game.

NYE Live!

Saturday, Dec. 31
9 p.m. | Tickets start at $100
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday New Year's Eve Philadelphia New Year's Holidays parties New Year's Day Xfinity Live

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCD Holiday - Jewelers Row

Holiday experiences in Center City
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Families of Pan Am Flight 103 bombing victims react to suspect being taken into U.S. custody
Pan Am 103 bombing 1988

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Adult Health

Extreme weather is hard on the heart, but the winter is far more dangerous than the summer
Heart Cold Weather

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' potential playoff opponents, from easiest to hardest
121322FredWarner

Movies

John Fetterman has a cameo in 'The Pale Blue Eye' because his face 'fits the 1830s,' Christian Bale says
John Fetterman Cameo

Food & Drink

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Seven Fishes

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved