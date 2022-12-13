Toast the start of 2023 at a massive Xfinity Live! New Year's Eve party

With the start of 2023 quickly approaching, details have been revealed for one of Philadelphia's largest New Year's Eve celebrations.

Xfinity Live! is hosting its annual "NYE Live!" extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium food and drink options, plus a variety of live entertainment.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the event, and ticket holders are able to move throughout all five venues in Xfinity Live! during the festivities.



Attendees can check out a DJ in NBC Sports Arena, a silent disco in 1100 Social, live music by local band Split Decision in Victory Beer Hall, karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub and bull riding in PBR Philly. The evening will culminate with a confetti canon celebration and a complimentary toast to ring in the new year at midnight.



With the purchase of a ticket, partygoers will have access to an all-inclusive premium bar and food package, including bottled and draft beers, cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic drinks, plus complimentary food from Geno’s Cheesesteaks, Chickie’s & Pete’s and Lorenzo and Sons Pizza

Xfinity Live! is offering a range of ticket options for sale now, from single general admission tickets starting at $100 to private room packages for up to 20. Parking is complimentary in the lots at Wells Fargo Center for all NYE Live! guests.

Those who can't make it out on New Year's Eve can celebrate early at a free "Eve Eve – The Party Before The Party" celebration on Friday, Dec. 30, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature local DJs The Armentani Brothers, as well as a silent disco, karaoke, bull riding and and live music.

The festivities will continue on New Year's Day with a watch party on Sunday, Jan. 1, for the 1 p.m. Eagles vs. Saints game. One lucky Eagles fan can win a private booth for seven in the NBC Sports Arena by entering the Eagles Table Giveaway. Along with the booth, the winner will receive a $250 food and beverage credit to use during the game.

Saturday, Dec. 319 p.m. | Tickets start at $100Xfinity Live!1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148