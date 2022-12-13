Indulge in Philly's most popular dishes during Center City Restaurant Week

Foodies can rejoice as Center City District Restaurant Week makes its return for two full weeks in January.

More than 60 of Philadelphia's most popular restaurants will serve three-course dinners at $40 per person from Sunday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 28. A handful of eateries will also offer $25 lunches. Prices do not include tax, tips and drinks. Guests can dine indoors, outdoors and at home by ordering takeout at select locations.

Reservations can be made online through OpenTable, though seats at some trendy spots are selling out fast. Patrons can purchase specialty cocktails made with Knob Creek Rye Whiskey and Suntory Haku Vodka at an additional cost. Imbibers can also make their own drinks at home with these signature cocktail recipes.

Discounted parking is available at Philadelphia Parking Authority, BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust and Interpark garages from 4:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. for $9 or less. Guests can grab a digital parking voucher at the Center City District's website.

Patrons can also enter a contest for a chance to win dinner once a month for a year. Four grand prize winners will receive a dozen $50 gift cards to select Center City restaurants.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found below, with more to be added before the promotion begins in January.

• Ancient Spirits & Grille

• Barbuzzo

• Barra Rossa

• Bellini

• Bistro La Baia

• Bistro Romano

• Bistrot La Minette

• Brauhaus Schmitz

• Bridget Foy's

• Buca D'oro Ristorante

• Bud & Marilyn's

• Butcher Bar

• Buddakan

• Caribou Cafe

• Con Murphy's

• Continental Midtown

• Cuba Libre

• Devon Seafood Grill

• El Vez

• Entree

• Forsythia

• Franklin Social American Kitchen and Bar

• Gran Caffe L'Aquila

• Jasmine Rice

• Koto Sushi

• La Familiglia Ristorante

• La Fontana Della Citta

• La Scala's Fire

• La Viola Bistro

• La Viola Ovest

• Libertine

• Little Nonna's

• Lou Birds

• Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

• McCormick and Schmicks

• Melograno BYOB

• Mercato BYOB

• Mixto Inc.

• Monster Vegan

• Morea

• Osteria

• Panorama

• Patchwork

• Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

• Porcini

• Positano Coast

• Pumpkin BYOB

• Seafood Unlimited

• South Rest and Jazz Club

• Spasso Italian Grill

• Spice Finch

• Square 1682

• Tequila's

• Thanal Indian Tavern

• The Dandelion

• The Goat Rittenhouse

• The Olde Bar

• The Twisted Tail

• Time Restaurant and Whiskey Bar

• Veda Modern Indian Bistro

• Village Whiskey

• Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro

• Volver

"We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing for the Center City District. "During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated."

Jan. 15-28, 2023

Hours vary | $40 dinner, $25 lunch

Participating locations in Philadelphia