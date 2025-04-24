Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party: Your weekend guide to things to do

Bad news for anyone hoping to marry Jalen Hurts: He's already wed. The good news is serotonin will be easy to come by this weekend in Philly, thanks to multiple outdoor events.

The roller rink returning to Dilworth Park offers skaters a chance to cruise in the sunshine. You can also sit in the stands at the Penn Relays, where thousands of track athletes will compete. An antique expo at the art museum is shaded, but still in the fresh air.

The party heads indoors for a Marie Curie-themed ball at the Mütter Museum. But if you'd rather stay outside, consider "drinking around the world" at Philly bars with sidewalk seating or admiring the rebuilt yarn-bombing at the Flavors on the Avenue festival:

The ice rink at Dilworth Park may be long gone, but a less slippery surface is taking its place. The seasonal roller rink opens Friday for a two-month stay in front of City Hall. Visitors can glide across the checkered floor each day for $10 per hour. Skate rentals are another $6, though visitors are welcome to bring their own. The adjacent Air Grille Garden will serve refreshments, including cocktails and beers from Broad Street Brewing, to skaters between sessions.

The Penn Relays, the oldest track and field competition in the nation, will take over Franklin Field from Thursday through Saturday, and each event is open to the public. Spectators will see some of the fastest runners from high schools and colleges around the country, plus Olympic-level athletes on the final day of the relays. Single-day tickets start at $19 but vary across sections and dates.

Hunt for vintage furniture, jewelry and paintings — or simply gawk at them — under a big tent all weekend long. The Philadelphia Show, the annual art and design fair, is taking its usual place on the terrace of the art museum Friday through Sunday. (There's also a ticketed preview party Thursday.) Over 40 exhibitors will showcase their collections each day of the expo. There will also be special panels and talks, including one led by an FBI special agent who recovers stolen art. General admission is $20.

Miranda Priestly was right: Florals for spring aren't exactly groundbreaking. Maybe that's why the Mütter Museum is honoring a true pioneer with fluorescence this Friday. The Radiant Ball celebrates Marie Curie, the famed French scientist who discovered radium and polonium. Guests will see rarely displayed items from Curie's 1921 visit to America — which included a stop at the museum's parent organization, the College of Physicians of Philadelphia — and sip glowing cocktails while a jazz band plays under green lights. Tickets are still available for $60.

