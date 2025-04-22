Jalen Hurts reveals he and longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows are married

Jalen Hurts has apparently tied the knot with his fiancee Bry Burrows.

The Eagles quarterback briefly referenced the couple's marital status in a cover story for Men's Health. Speaking of Burrows, he said, "You can call her my wife."



Hurts did not indicate when or where they married. He did, however, carry a crumpled pink Post-it note from Burrows reading, "You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you."

The couple met as students at the University of Alabama in 2016. Hurts and Burrows have dated on and off for the past seven years and announced their engagement in September in Essence.

"I knew a long time ago," Hurts told the magazine. "I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Burrows, an AI partner for IBM, joined Hurts on the open-air buses the Eagles rode through the streets of Philly for their Super Bowl victory parade in February.

