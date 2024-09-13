More Culture:

September 13, 2024

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reveals engagement to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows

The couple announced the proposal in photos shared with Essence. They met while they were at the University of Alabama.

By Michaela Althouse
In photos shared with Essence, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows.

Fresh off the Eagles' win south of the equator, quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Bryonna Burrows in photos published Friday by Essence. 

While they haven't publicly revealed details of the proposal, pictures shared with the outlet showed them surrounded by candles, roses and violins against an ocean background. Burrows is a Texas native and AI partner at IBM. The couple met while they were students at the University of Alabama. 

Engagement rumors had been swirling after eagle-eyed fans (pun intended) spotted an engagement ring on Burrows' hand as the couple was celebrating Philadelphia's season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6. 

Hurts is known for being quiet about his personal life, but he confirmed the relationship in January 2023 when Burrows joined him on the field to celebrate the Eagles' NFC championship win over the San Fransisco 49ers. Later that year, they attended the Time100 Next Gala together and walked the red carpet. 

In April 2023, Hurts told Essence that he and Burrows had dated on and off since college, but he considered himself "spoken for."

