September 12, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift win big at MTV Video Music Awards

Carpenter's "Espresso" won the trophy for Song of the Year, while Swift won seven accolades, several for the song "Fortnight."

By Chris Compendio
Sabrina Carpenter won Song of the Year for "Espresso" at Wednesday night's MTV Video Music Awards; she was nominated for seven awards. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift dominated the night, winning seven trophies.

Pennsylvania-based pop stars Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter garnered trophies at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night, with Swift taking the most home that evening.

Carpenter, a Bucks County native, received seven nominations and won Song of the Year for "Espresso," performing the song on stage along with "Please Please Please" and "Taste" from her recently released album "Short n' Sweet."

The artist's three-song medley took audiences out of this world with a space theme, dancing with performers dressed as astronauts and an alien, even locking lips with the alien during the performance.

In her acceptance speech, Carpenter thanked her fans, calling them the "best fans in the world," and also thanked her managers, her family, her pets and her collaborators on the "Espresso" song.

Meanwhile, Swift, a Berks County native, racked up seven awards out of 12 nominations. Her song "Fortnight," which features Post Malone, won Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Song of Summer, Best Editing and Best Direction. Swift herself won the accolades for Artist of the Year and Best Pop.

When Swift accepted the trophy for Best Collaboration, she observed the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, saying that remembering everyone who lost their lives that day was "the most important thing" that night.

Accepting the award for Video of the Year, Swift gave a special thanks to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, mentioning how he would cheer from across the studio after Swift filmed takes for the music video.

"Everything that man touches turns to happiness and fun," Swift said. "So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that."

Swift also added a brief political message to her speech, a day after she announced she would vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

Though Swift did not mention her endorsement or Harris by name, she told the audience: "The fact that (Video of the Year) is a fan-voted award and you voted for this, I appreciate it so much. And if you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that's very important coming up: The 2024 presidential election."

