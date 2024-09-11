Frankie Beverly, who died at 77, discussed his Philly music roots with Questlove in one of his last interviews

Philadelphia lost a musical legend this week with the passing of Frankie Beverly, the R&B singer behind numerous soulful hits.

Beverly's family announced his death Wednesday in a social media post. The 77-year-old musician had retired earlier this year after a farewell tour with his longtime band Maze, which formed in Philadelphia in 1970. He was known for songs like "While I'm Alone," "Can't Get Over You," and "Before I Let Go," which Beyoncé covered in 2019.

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better," Beverly's family wrote. "He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."

Before his final tour, Beverly reflected on his lengthy career during an appearance on Questlove's podcast, "Questlove Supreme." He shared memories of Marvin Gaye and his first musical groups.

"Philly was my teacher," he said on the Feb. 28 episode. "I owe a lot of what I am today to that town."



Beverly was born in North Philadelphia and grew up in Germantown, attending shows at Uptown Theater. (Like Questlove's Roots bandmate Black Thought, he graduated from Germantown High School.) After singing in his family's church and falling in love with doo-wop music, Beverly made his first forays into the industry. He formed and fronted the Butlers, recording music with them throughout the '60s. Eventually the group evolved into Raw Soul, which later became Maze. The band got a major boost from Marvin Gaye, who took the group on tour as his opening act.

"We were young guys but we could sing, and he liked that," Beverly said. "He was a good guy, man. Really changed my life."

Beverly also crossed paths with Kenny Gamble, the music producer and co-creator of the Sound of Philadelphia, a genre also known as Philly soul. He worked with Gamble during his stint with the Butlers. Though Maze never signed with Gamble's label Philadelphia International Records, Beverly said "he's always been a big help to me."

Check out the rest of the interview below:

