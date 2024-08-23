More Culture:

August 23, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter's gory music video for her new single, 'Taste,' has her fighting Jenna Ortega for a man's affection

The Bucks County singer unveiled the bloody, outrageous film as her sixth album, 'Short n' Sweet,' dropped Friday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega kill each other over a boyfriend in the music video for 'Taste,' a Gen Z update on 'Death Becomes Her.'

Sabrina Carpenter mixes platform heels, pink and polka dots with buckets of blood in the new music video for her single "Taste."

Carpenter and Gen Z goth queen Jenna Ortega repeatedly fight to the death over a nameless boyfriend in a video that plays out a bit like the Meryl Streep-Goldie Hawn classic "Death Becomes Her." Ortega impales Carpenter on a picket fence, then clamps a defibrillator over her head while she's recovering in the hospital. Both of them manipulate voodoo dolls of each other, snapping and setting the figures ablaze. Carpenter attacks Ortega with a knife in the shower, only for her adversary to hack off her arm.

The over-the-top antics match up surprisingly well with the lyrics of "Taste," which warns an ex's new flame that "you'll just have to taste me while he's kissing you." The music video takes this literally in the final minute, when Ortega kisses the man of their mutual affection. He morphs into Carpenter, whom Ortega guts with a chainsaw. But as a bloody and (for once, truly) dead Carpenter falls back into a pool, she changes back into their boyfriend.

The music video for "Taste" dropped Friday, along with Carpenter's sixth studio album "Short 'n Sweet." It includes her summer hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" and previously released single "Slim Pickins."

Carpenter briefly discussed her "Taste" music video Thursday night on "The Tonight Show." She said it was inspired by "one of my favorite films," though she didn't say which one.

The Bucks County native later gushed about her costar in an Instagram post Friday, writing, "i had one person in mind for this and that was the one and only @jennaortega.

"Watching her on screen is a true dream come true and I’m so inspired, impressed, and amazed by her."

See the pair slash each other to shreds, then bond at their ex's funeral, below:


