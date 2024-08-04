More Culture:

August 04, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter debuts new song 'Slim Pickins' from upcoming album

The unreleased song that Carpenter performed Friday at the Grammy Museum will be part of 'Short n' Sweet,' which drops on Aug. 23.

During a performance at the Grammy Museum on Friday, Pennsylvania native pop star Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans by playing the unreleased song 'Slim Pickins' off her forthcoming album.

Sabrina Carpenter releases her highly anticipated sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet," later this month. The Bucks County native pop star gave fans a sneak peek of one of the album's previously unheard songs during a performance this weekend.

Carpenter took the stage at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles on Friday for a moderated discussion and performance, Teen Vogue reported. She gave stripped-down performances of the two hit singles from her new album so far, "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," before surprising the crowd by playing the unreleased song "Slim Pickins."

"This one's cute and I just like, wanted to sing it for you today," Carpenter said before the performance. "Super random of me so it's called ‘Slim Pickins’ and I hope you like it."

Carpenter teased "Slim Pickins" last month, when she unveiled the track list for "Short n' Sweet." On Friday, she performed it alongside her collaborator Jack Antonoff, the New Jersey native lead vocalist for the band Bleachers, who has also worked with Taylor Swift

According to a video of the "Slim Pickins" performance, Carpenter can be heard singing the opening lines of the song: "Guess I'm in this life alone. I am not dramatic, these are just the thoughts that pass right through me." 

In her typical witty fashion, Carpenter goes on to sing about being forced to settle for subpar lovers — who don't even know the difference between "there," "their" and "they're" — because she can't have the person she really loves.

"Short n' Sweet" will be released on Friday, Aug. 23. One month later, Carpenter will embark on her "Short n' Sweet" tour in support of the album, making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

