More Culture:

July 28, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter releases new cherry-scented perfume

'Cherry Baby' is the Pennsylvania native pop star's third fragrance collaboration with Scent Beauty.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Celebrities
sabrina carpenter perfume Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

Sabrina Carpenter has released 'Cherry Baby,' her third perfume with Scent Beauty.

Less than a month before the debut of her sixth studio album "Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter has released a saccharine new scent.

The Bucks County native pop star has partnered with the Scent Beauty fragrance company for the third time to launch the "Cherry Baby" perfume. It's available for purchase now online, and will become available in stores like JCPenney, Rite Aid and Walmart starting next month.

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter eats spicy wings while discussing 'Espresso' lyrics on 'Hot Ones'

Along with notes of its namesake fruit, Cherry Baby also features hints of chocolate, red poppy, peony, vanilla orchid and musk. 

"I wanted my new fragrance to be unexpected, but something upscale and sophisticated while still feeling playful and provocative," Carpenter said in a release. "Cherry Baby is timeless and flirty which encourages letting the sultry, glamorous side of you show in the best way possible."

Carpenter's new perfume was designed to capture a more "sophisticated and seductive side" of her previous perfumes in the Sweet Tooth Collection, which include the marshmallow-scented Sweet Tooth and the dark chocolate-scented Caramel Dream. The candy-inspired fragrances and chocolate bar-shaped bottles in Carpenter's collection encapsulate the singer's memories of her childhood.

"Growing up in Pennsylvania as a young girl, I lived right by a chocolate factory and always woke up in the morning to the smell of fresh chocolate outside my window," Carpenter wrote on her Fragrance by Sabrina website. "I've been so lucky to share my passions for singing, songwriting, acting and performing with the world. And now, I’m so excited to add creating fragrances to that list. I’m inspired by sophisticated scents with a touch of sweetness — because everyone has their own idea of what 'sweet' smells like."

Cherry Baby is the latest accomplishment in an already busy summer for the "Espresso" singer. Last month, Carpenter released "Please Please Please," the second single from her upcoming album, and announced the "Short n' Sweet" tour, which makes a stop in Philadelphia in October. She also partnered with Van Leeuwen on an espresso-flavored ice cream, which is already sold out. Her new album, "Short n' Sweet," will be released on Aug. 23.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Celebrities Philadelphia Cherry Sabrina Carpenter Singers Beauty

Videos

Featured

Limited - Harrisonburg - Cafe

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Mount Vernon Cemetery is on the market for $1 million as nonprofit seeks control of overgrown property
Mount Vernon Cemetery

Sponsored

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July
Limited - Cape May Walking

Women's Health

Double mastectomies do not improve breast cancer survival likelihood for most women, study finds
Breast cancer survival

Movies

Rob McElhenney's cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' might have been cut
Rob McElhenney Deadpool

Phillies

Phillies acquire Angels closer Carlos Estévez
Estevez 7.27.24

Festivals

Bug Fest returns to Academy of Natural Sciences in August
Bug Fest Academy

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved