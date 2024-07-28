Sabrina Carpenter releases new cherry-scented perfume

Less than a month before the debut of her sixth studio album "Short n' Sweet," Sabrina Carpenter has released a saccharine new scent.

The Bucks County native pop star has partnered with the Scent Beauty fragrance company for the third time to launch the "Cherry Baby" perfume. It's available for purchase now online, and will become available in stores like JCPenney, Rite Aid and Walmart starting next month.



Along with notes of its namesake fruit, Cherry Baby also features hints of chocolate, red poppy, peony, vanilla orchid and musk.

"I wanted my new fragrance to be unexpected, but something upscale and sophisticated while still feeling playful and provocative," Carpenter said in a release. "Cherry Baby is timeless and flirty which encourages letting the sultry, glamorous side of you show in the best way possible."

Carpenter's new perfume was designed to capture a more "sophisticated and seductive side" of her previous perfumes in the Sweet Tooth Collection, which include the marshmallow-scented Sweet Tooth and the dark chocolate-scented Caramel Dream. The candy-inspired fragrances and chocolate bar-shaped bottles in Carpenter's collection encapsulate the singer's memories of her childhood.

"Growing up in Pennsylvania as a young girl, I lived right by a chocolate factory and always woke up in the morning to the smell of fresh chocolate outside my window," Carpenter wrote on her Fragrance by Sabrina website. "I've been so lucky to share my passions for singing, songwriting, acting and performing with the world. And now, I’m so excited to add creating fragrances to that list. I’m inspired by sophisticated scents with a touch of sweetness — because everyone has their own idea of what 'sweet' smells like."

Cherry Baby is the latest accomplishment in an already busy summer for the "Espresso" singer. Last month, Carpenter released "Please Please Please," the second single from her upcoming album, and announced the "Short n' Sweet" tour, which makes a stop in Philadelphia in October. She also partnered with Van Leeuwen on an espresso-flavored ice cream, which is already sold out. Her new album, "Short n' Sweet," will be released on Aug. 23.

