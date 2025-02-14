Eagles Super Bowl parade: The people, sights and sounds along the route from South Philly to the art museum

It's Eagles parade day! By mid-morning Friday, thousands of people squeezed onto the sidewalks along South Broad Street, around City Hall and up the Ben Franklin Parkway. E-A-G-L-E-S chants echoed through the streets about once a minute.

The sea of fans in green – a large percent of the them wearing kelly green – are here to get a glimpse of the newly crowned Super Bowl champions.

MORE: How to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade if you can't be there in person

The parade begins at the Sports Complex in South Philly at 11 a.m., heads north on Broad Street to City Hall and then up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before ending at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where players are scheduled to begin speeches on stage around 2 p.m.

PhillyVoice has reporters along the 5-mile trail to capture the scene and share the stories of the devoted Eagles supporters who have come out to cheer on the championship squad.

The following story will be updated throughout the day:

1:32 p.m.: As the Eagles whizzed by crowds in South Philly at noon, three fans at the corner of Tasker and Broad streets attempted to share their green Jell-O shots with the team by chucking them at the open-air buses. Two stood on a step ladder while one sat atop a traffic light he had scaled. They had some success.

"Kenny Two Gloves got my Jell-O shot!" one yelled, referring to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Some fans also were chucking beer cans.

1:25 p.m.: The Jalen Hurts Foundation has a food truck giving out free cheesesteaks, shirts and posters at Green Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near the art museum.

1:18 a.m.: Friends Chris Griffin and brothers Rick Rock and Jim Rock are lifelong best friends and lifelong Eagles fans who started watching football games together when they were kids. The recalled all the different players jerseys and they had bought over the years and watching the teams Super Bowl run 198o.

They're now all in their 70s.

"That's why we weren't going to miss this one, 'cuz this might be it," Jim Rock said.

For Friday's parade, they found a spot at Broad and Walnut streets. Griffin, from Berlin, Camden County, said he got on the train at 5:30 a.m. to get to the city.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice Fans Rick Rock, Jim Rock and Chris Griffin are lifelong best friends who have watched Eagles games together since they were kids. They are now all in their 70s. On Friday they watched Super Bowl parade from Broad and Walnut streets.

1:15 p.m.: Mark Simms and Mark Miklas, both from Port Richmond, cracked beers at 13th and Spring Garden streets on their way to the art museum at 10:30 a.m. This is their second Super Bowl parade.

"Time to celebrate," Miklas said.

They both thought Jalen Hurts, Josh Sweat and Cooper DeJean were the heroes of the Super Bowl.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Mark Simms and Mark Miklas cracked beers open on their way to the Eagles championship parade.

12:26 p.m.: At 23rd and Brandywine streets, just north of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a man dressed as Swoop headed to the crowds carrying a replica of the Lombardi Trophy around 11:45 a.m. The man, Dominique Velasquez, is a rep for Pristine Home Care, a Philly-based home health service.

"It's raising awareness and having a good time," Velasquez said.

12:18 p.m.: Junior Yebra, 48, brought his dog Pogi, who turns 2 in April, out to the parade in South Philly.

"He's a baby, the biggest Eagles dog fan," Yebra said around 10:45 a.m.

12:05 p.m.: Brandon Andrews and his nephew, Chase, 6, from Germantowm, set up a grill at 15th and Spring Garden streets to sell quarter-pound burgers, Italian sausages and beef sausages.

"We heard 1 million people were coming, so why not turn it into a quick little business and still have some fun?" Andrews said around 10:45 a.m.

This is Chase's first Eagles Super Bowl parade.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Brandon Andrews and his nephew, Chase, 6, from Germantown, set up a grill at 15th Street and Spring Garden Avenue to sell hamburgers and sausage sandwiches to parade-goers.

A few blocks over, at 22nd and Spring Garden streets, Mel Banks was blasting music and selling sports apparel in front of a large crowd of fans.

Banks been selling sports apparel all over the country for the last 11 years. He’s from Las Vegas and gets his clothes from wholesalers all over the country. After the Eagles won the NFC championship game, he booked flights to Philly and Kansas City to plan to sell clothing.

"I hedge my bet everywhere," Banks said.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Mel Banks been selling sports apparel all over the country for the last 11 years. He flew in from Las Vegas to sell shirts at the Eagles parade.

11:11 a.m.: Thousands of Eagles fans had packed the parade route near Eakins Oval by 8:20 a.m. Vendors were hawking T-shirts as fans milled about, some sipping beers and smoking cigars. Some had brought blankets and lawn chairs. Others stood in clusters of friends, casually chatting. Scattered E-A-G-L-E-S! chants broke out.

"It's starting to fill up," said Massimo Cusumano, 26, from Cinnaminson, New Jersey. "The vibes are starting to cook up a bit. It's marinating."

Cusumano was there with a groupd of friends that included Julia Young, 29, of Fairmount. Young had wondered down to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday night to scope out potential spots. She and Cusumano had missed the 2018 Eagles parade when they were studnets at Penn State University. She wanted to find the perfect spot – and she got it.

"I'm not a morning person, and I had no problem getting out of bed at 6:30," Young said. "I've just had buttterflies in my stomach for the last week."

A few feet away, Vic Tinoco, 26, of Northeast Philly, clutched the Lombardi Trophy replica she had made out of cardboard, a football and silver spray paint. She had brought a similar trophy to the 2018 parade, and bumped into rapper Gillie Da Kid, who praised her trophy. But it didn't make it through the raucous celebrations.

"Unfortunately, last time, the ball got thrown onto the parade float," recalled Tinoco, who was a Temple University student in 2018. "This is a new one. I'm hoping to bring it home in tact."

This time, Tinoco was with her younger sister, Bella, a seventh grader, who had missed the 2018 parade, and some others.

"I remember my 2008 Phillies parade as a core memory," Tinoco said. "I was in fourth grade at the time. Now I feel she's here making a core memory with us."

Tinoco said she was excited to hear Jalen Hurts address the fans from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but she wasn''t sure he'd let down his "stoic" front.

"Since Jason Kelce went crazy the last time, I feel like Lane Johnson is gonna go off today, or Landon Dickerson, he's gonna go crazy on the mic. Someone like that."

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Vic Tinoco, second from left, and her sister, Bella, second from right, show off the Lombardi Trophy they made from cardboard, a football and some spray paint for the 2025 Eagles Super Bowl parade.

9:47: Near Broad and Tasker streets, a man with a bottle of Jameson in his back pocket photo bombs three women taking a selfie.

Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is blasting from a speaker.

9:34 a.m.: Justin Rosenbaum, 36, traveled to the parade from Glen Mills with his family, including his son, who was 1-month-old the last time the Eagles won.

He got his hat from Masquerade in Columbus for Wrestlemania. He bought the fur coat for a Chris Long costume he wore the Halloween after the 2018 Super Bowl.

9:07 a.m.: Tim Turner had a shopping cart of Eagles merchandise at Broad and Market streets near City Hall. The 38-year-old had been working in Philadelphia for the past two weeks selling Eagles gear on commission. April through November, Turner, 38, is a seasonal worker in West Virginia.

A friend of his dad's lured him up to Philly to work for the conclusion of the NFL season. Turner says He's an Eagles fan, and he hopes to sell out his merchandise quickly so he can watch the parade.

9:00 a.m.: Scattered Eagles fans were walking up to Broad and Tasker street just before 9. One couple totes their kid in a stroller with a Birds blanket, carrying two foldable chairs with them.

On South Broad Street fans line up along the barriers holding water bottles, Red Bulls and Surfsides. Some also have boxes of Coors and Bud Light.

8:35 a.m.: A fan on South Broad Street carries a sign with picture of Eagles player Cooper DeJean scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The sign Philadelphia-izes the cornerback's last name to Dei-Jawn.

8:12 a.m.: Parade-goers board SEPTA's Market Frankford Line at Girard Station.

8:00 a.m.: Rachel Siskind and Max Milano flew in to Philly from Chicago to celebrate Emma Milano's 29th birthday, and since they were here, they decided to go to the parade.

"We were already coming in for her birthday, but it was a great coincidence, very special," Maz Milano said

They planned to watch the parade from the roof top of One Penn Terrace, the office building where Emma works. Emma and Max grew up in Florida and are Miami Dolphins fans but since they're not rivals they also root for the Eagles.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

PhillyVoice staff Kristin Hunt, Michaela Althouse, Kristin Hunt, John Kopp, Michael Tanenbaum and Jon Tuleya contributed to this report.