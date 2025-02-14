More Culture:

February 14, 2025

How to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade if you can't be there in person

Watch the action remotely on these livestreams. You don't need to miss the Birds' victory march up Broad Street or the players' speeches from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Headshot_Tuleya-Edit.jpg
By Jon Tuleya
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Eagles
eagles livestream parade Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

For those who can't be in Philadelphia for the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday, you still can watch the celebration from your phone or laptop using any of the livestreams embedded in this article. This photo shows a large monitor outside City Hall that will broadcast that will show the parade.

You can't make it to Philadelphia on Friday for the Eagles Super Bowl parade. You have to work, you live too far away, you don't like parties ... whatever your excuse is, it is OK. Sure, everyone would like to see you here, but we get it.

The region is still awash in good vibes from the Eagles resounding defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, and we're not going to judge you for not being here. We just don't want any Birds fan to miss out.

MORE: Eagles parade by the numbers: From 700 pounds of confetti to 15 jumbotrons

For those who will not be on Broad Street or the Ben Franklin Parkway, below are livestreams showing the parade and the related festivities. These should be useful, especially if you following along from your phone or laptop.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Sports Complex in South Philly. Multiple media outlets will begin streaming their coverage at least an hour before the procession starts, and some are live already.

In addition to the livestreams below, PhillyVoice staff will covering the parade all day on Friday, describing the sights and sounds, talking to fans and taking photos. More live videos will be embedded below as they become available.

FOX29



USA TODAY


Franklin Institute EarthCam

If you just want watch the parkway fill up with people, the live feed from the camera mounted atop the Franklin Institute is worth checking out. The camera is aimed at the intersection of Vine Street, the Ben Franklin Parkway and 20th Street, where the Free Library of Philadelphia's Central Branch is located.



Headshot_Tuleya-Edit.jpg

Jon Tuleya
PhillyVoice Staff

jon@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Eagles Philadelphia Super Bowl LIX Broad Street Center City Eagles Super Parades Benjamin Franklin Parkway Live Streaming South Philly

Videos

Featured

Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

700 pounds of confetti will fly at Eagles Super Bowl parade

Eagles parade Confetti

Sponsored

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

Streaming

What to stream: 'The Host,' 'Sly Lives!' and 'The Nice Guys'

Streaming guide

Health News

Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled due to food poisoning risk

Canned Tuna REcall

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Super Bowl parade and a Gritty crawl

Weekend guide

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved