How to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade if you can't be there in person

You can't make it to Philadelphia on Friday for the Eagles Super Bowl parade. You have to work, you live too far away, you don't like parties ... whatever your excuse is, it is OK. Sure, everyone would like to see you here, but we get it.

The region is still awash in good vibes from the Eagles resounding defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs, and we're not going to judge you for not being here. We just don't want any Birds fan to miss out.

For those who will not be on Broad Street or the Ben Franklin Parkway, below are livestreams showing the parade and the related festivities. These should be useful, especially if you following along from your phone or laptop.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Sports Complex in South Philly. Multiple media outlets will begin streaming their coverage at least an hour before the procession starts, and some are live already.

In addition to the livestreams below, PhillyVoice staff will covering the parade all day on Friday, describing the sights and sounds, talking to fans and taking photos. More live videos will be embedded below as they become available.

If you just want watch the parkway fill up with people, the live feed from the camera mounted atop the Franklin Institute is worth checking out. The camera is aimed at the intersection of Vine Street, the Ben Franklin Parkway and 20th Street, where the Free Library of Philadelphia's Central Branch is located.







