TikTokers are 'drinking around the world' in Philly — re-creating the unofficial Epcot bar crawl

Disney adults have long used the international pavilions of Epcot to "drink around the world" — or patronize the bars of as many countries as possible. Now, some TikTokers are adapting the unofficial bar crawl for Philadelphia.

Social media users have recently shared videos of themselves drinking at city spots representing Germany, France, England, Italy, China and numerous other nations. The trend is clearly correlated to the warmer weather — the clips were posted over the past month — and mostly concentrated in Center City.

Yet there is no commonly accepted route. These tourists are choosing their own paths. Double Knot and Yakitori Boy have each represented Japan in different videos. McGillin's Olde Ale House could be the Ireland stop, but so could the Plough & the Stars or the Black Taxi. The city's German beer halls — Brauhaus Schmitz, Brü, Frankford Hall — offer several options for Deutschland. And margaritas or mezcal are available at El Camino, Plaza Garibaldi Mezcaleria, El Techo and many other Mexican restaurants.

Only four spots repeat across crawls: Han Dynasty (China), the Dandelion (England), Dear Daphni (Morocco or the Mediterranean) and Andra Hem (Norway or broader Scandinavia). Alison Hangen, the general manager of Andra Hem, said the staff has "noticed the trend and love it."

"We're happy to welcome in new and returning guests while they 'drink around the world,'" she continued via email. "It's a great way to highlight the Scandinavian design and unique cocktails at Andra Hem, as well as the fantastic restaurant and bar scene in Philadelphia."

Representatives for the other three establishments did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Philly corner of TikTok has pitched the crawl as a birthday activity or summer weekend plan. It's also a more accessible, affordable alternative to the Epcot original. User @momosandler, for instance, said she came up with the idea because she could not convince her friends "to make the trip down to Florida," but rallied them to drink around the world in Philadelphia instead.

Some have tapped out of the challenge early, or revised their lists in real time. One man, @ericlord7, even attempted the crawl twice with different destinations. Those who haven't joined the trend yet are taking notes, too; the route that user @jollyrancher224 followed has already appeared as a handwritten list for future use in another person's video.

As spring rolls into summer, "drinking around the world" in Philadelphia is likely to amass more followers. And if any new tourists need something to wear instead of Mickey Mouse ears on their international tour, there's always an Eagles hat.

This story has been updated with a comment from Andra Hem.

