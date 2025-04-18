More Culture:

April 18, 2025

White Dog Cafe seeks pets to feature in photo book benefiting veterans charity

The project supports Alpha Bravo Canine, which provides service dogs to former military members.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
White Dog Cafe book Provided image/Carol Arscott

'The Dogs of White Dog Cafe' a charity book benefiting veterans, will feature portraits of 100 dogs taken by professional pet photographer Carol Arscott.

White Dog Cafe is putting together a new book of pup portraits — and your pet could be in it.

"The Dogs of White Dog Cafe" will feature 100 furry models captured by the restaurant's go-to professional photographer, Carol Arscott. Each page in the book will include a backstory on the featured pet, provided by its owners. The project is a fundraising effort for Alpha Bravo Canine, a Buck County charity that provides service dogs to U.S. veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or other disabilities related to their service.

MORE: Cupid's Bookshop in Manayunk will be a safe space for romance lovers

White Dog Cafe, which decorates its Philadelphia and suburban restaurants with dog pillows and paintings, is now seeking submissions for the book. Reserving a page requires a $250 donation, which can be made online. Once the purchase is complete, pet parents can schedule a photo session with Arscott in her Media studio. They will receive a copy of the book at a release party at one of White Dog Cafe's five locations.

Submissions can be made until August or spaces sell out. 

White Dog Cafe will host meet and greet events with Arscott and Jennifer Senechal, the founder of Alpha Bravo Canine, on the next two Wednesdays. Dog lovers can chat with the duo — and service pup Stryker — at the White Dog Cafe in Chester Springs on April 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. or at the Glen Mills location on April 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The restaurant chain has long partnered with Alpha Bravo Canine on benefit events. White Dog Cafe has hosted "Dining Out for the Dogs" fundraisers, with themed treats and a puppy kissing booth, for the nonprofit for the past seven years.

