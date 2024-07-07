White Dog Cafe to host Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser benefiting veterans

White Dog Cafe's four suburban restaurants will be hosting the seventh annual Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser on Tuesday, July 16, starting at 5 p.m.

The event, hosted with WMMR's Preston and Steve, will feature puppies, prizes and yummy treats at White Dog Cafe locations in Exton, Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Dining Out for the Dogs benefits Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia nonprofit that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans suffering from medical and psychological problems resulting from their active combat duty.

During the fundraiser, guests can donate to cuddle one of the Alpha Bravo Canine dogs at a "puppy kissing booth." Attendees can also call the restaurant ahead and donate $35 to book a VIP (very important puppy) table, which guarantees outdoor seating at the event for them and their dogs. At each of the four Dining Out for the Dogs locations, on-air radio personalities from WMMR, BEN FM, WMGK, WXTU and The Fanatic will be on hand to dine with guests and host prize drawings.

Themed snacks will be available for purchase during the event, with all proceeds from the special treats going to Alpha Bravo Canine. On the menu are shortbread bone-shaped cookies, Tito's "doghouse" cocktails, "pup-cakes" — cupcakes decorated to look like dogs — and gourmet hot dog flights. Patrons can also donate $35 to get a special doggy bag filled with pup-friendly items.

Provided Image/Fearless Restaurants During Dining Out for the Dogs on July 16, White Dog Cafe will sell 'pup-cakes,' with proceeds benefiting the Alpha Bravo Canine nonprofit.

Alpha Bravo Canine provides trained service dogs to veterans that are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other combat-related disabilities. The organization does not charge veterans for the dogs or their training. The average cost for a puppy to train is $30,000, according to the nonprofit. Dining Out for the Dogs has raised $175,000 over the past six years of events.

People who cannot make it to the fundraiser can still contribute to the cause by adding any amount to the bottom of their White Dog Cafe meal check through July 16.

Tuesday, July 16



5-9 p.m. | Pay as you go



White Dog Cafe Chester Spring (in Exton), White Dog Cafe Wayne, White Dog Cafe Haverford and White Dog Cafe Glen Mills