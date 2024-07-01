Urban Saloon in Fairmount to host weekly watch parties for 'The Bachelorette'

A Fairmount bar is once again offering a haven for reality TV fans who cheer as much during rose ceremonies as Phillies fans do during playoff baseball.

Urban Saloon is hosting weekly watch parties to coincide with the new season of "The Bachelorette," which premieres Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. The events will feature drink specials, themed games and the ABC dating show played on all the bar's TVs with the sound on.

"Urban being a sports bar and a popular bar in Fairmount, this is not something that they usually would do," watch party host Kody Pasqualichio said. "I think it's nice to get out and do a little something different than what you'd be doing for a sports game or even a weekend night. I think it's just an overall good night for friends or family to get together."

Pasqualichio, a Fairmount resident who runs travel and event-planning company Secchio Experiences, first hosted reality TV watch parties at Urban Saloon for the last season of "The Bachelor," which wrapped up in March. That season starred Joey Graziadei, a Montgomery County native who got engaged in the finale. Pasqualichio came up with the idea through his ties with the bar, where he hosts weekly trivia, and his friendship with Graziadei, who was his fraternity brother at West Chester University.

Pasqualichio's watch parties started off with about 50 attendees and exploded in popularity as the season went on, thanks in part to a viral video that showed the crowd of bar patrons exclaiming in shock when a fan-favorite contestant was sent home. By the finale, Pasqualichio said he counted more than 200 guests packed into the bar to eat, drink, play games and watch "The Bachelor."

"With the big crowds at the end, everyone was there for the same reason, and it was just a cool thing to watch," Pasqualichio said. "You're used to hearing whistles and sports commentators and everything. So to hear 'Bachelor' people in their conversations, you know, hearing that at loud volume and people's reactions to it is funny."

Attendees to the watch parties can expect love-themed decorations, games of "Bachelor Bingo" during commercial breaks, punny drink specials — last season there was the "Will you accept this Rosé?" — and giveaways. As the evening's host, Pasqualichio even shows up to the events in a suit, like he's Philly's very own version of "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer.

Guests also may expect to see some "Bachelor Nation" notables. Last season, "Bachelor" contestants/sisters from Philadelphia, Allison and Lauren Hollinger, joined a watch party and took pictures with attendees during commercial breaks.

Pasqualichio's buddy Graziadei has not yet made it to a watch party, although he was aware of them. Pasqualichio said he's learned a whole new meaning of the word "busy" watching Graziadei and his final-rose-recipient turned fiance, Kelsey Anderson, attend high-profile events and travel the world in the wake of their "Bachelor" fame. But, with the spotlight off him this season, who knows what could happen.

"That would be amazing," Pasqualichio said of a potential Graziadei appearance at Urban Saloon. "I think that would be awesome. I don't want to say yes to it. I don't want to say no to it. We'll see what happens. I would obviously love that to happen."

The partygoers would probably also love a guest appearance by "Golden Bachelor" Delco queen, Susan Noles. And speaking of spinoffs, Pasqualichio said he'd love to continue hosting the watch parties when "The Golden Bachelorette" premieres in the fall, if Urban Saloon will have him. After all, while Pasqualichio admits he is more of a "Survivor" fan, he now considers himself an "ally" to Bachelor Nation.

"My Sunday scaries did not exist during 'The Bachelor,' I was looking forward to it every Monday," Pasqualichio said. "I'm just looking forward to hopefully seeing people that came (last season) and new faces this time."

Episodes of "The Bachelorette" are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Urban Saloon does not accept reservations, so partygoers are encouraged to come early to secure a prime viewing location. Pasqualichio said he's seen attendees show up over two hours before the show begins.

Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" stars Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, who will become the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history. She appeared on Graziadei's season, where he sent her home as he narrowed down the contestants from six to four. The cast of eligible bachelors vying for Tran's heart includes one Pennsylvania man: 28-year-old health and safety manager Brett Harris of Manheim, Lancaster County, who played football at Millersville University.

More information on each week's watch party will be posted to Instagram by Secchio Experiences and Urban Saloon. Check out a sneak peek of "The Bachelorette" below:



'The Bachelorette' Watch Parties

Mondays starting July 8



8 p.m.



Urban Saloon



2120 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia