John Legend helps Eagles' A.J. Brown propose to girlfriend in Center City

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown proposed to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend with an assist from John Legend, who serenaded the couple from behind a piano.

Brown, 27, popped the question to girlfriend Kelsey Riley on Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia in Center City. Legend, a University of Pennsylvania graduate who has stayed connected to the city, was shown singing "All of Me" in a video Brown posted on Instagram.

Brown also posted photos with Riley at the engagement event and a picture with Eagles teammates DeVonta Smith, Nakobe Dean and others who were there to celebrate.



"Each and everyone plays a different role in my life," Brown wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate you."



Brown and Riley have a son together, and Brown also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The Eagles have a had a flurry of engagements and marriages since the team won Super Bowl LIX in February. Quarterback Jalen Hurts married his longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows, whom he met at the University of Alabama in 2016, and offensive lineman Lane Johnson got engaged to Kelsey Holmer last month.