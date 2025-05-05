More News:

May 05, 2025

Temple suspends student for antisemitic sign at Barstool Sansom Street

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says those involved will be sent to Auschwitz to tour the Nazi concentration camp.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Anti-Semitism
Barstool Philly Antisemtism StreetView/Google Maps

Temple University has suspended a student who displayed an antisemitic message on a sign at the Barstool Sansom Street Philadelphia on Saturday night. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said two employees involved in putting up the hateful message also have been fired.

A Temple University student has been suspended for an antisemitic sign that was displayed Saturday night at Barstool Sansom Street, a sports bar in Center City.

The student, who was not identified by Temple, was among a group of people at the bar, at 1213 Sansom St., who ordered bottle service, which includes getting to put a message on an illuminated sign at their table. The student requested the antisemitic message and staff at the bar obliged.

MORE: How the Philadelphia Cricket Club spent months preparing for its first PGA Tour event in nearly a decade

Temple President John Fry said the college learned about the sign Sunday afternoon. Social media videos show the antisemitic message on display.

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent," Fry said on Sunday. "It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university."

Temple's division of student affairs is investigating the incident, and the university said any other students found to be involved will face disciplinary action.

Philadelphia police said Monday that they are investigating what happened at Barstool Sansom Street.

On Sunday afternoon, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted a pair videos on X, formerly Twitter. He said his staff had reviewed security footage from the bar, and two servers were fired for their roles in displaying the antisemitic message. Portnoy called the people involved in the incident "morons" for putting the hateful message on the sign.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, offered to pay to send the people involved to tour Auschwitz, the notorious concentration camp in the portion of Poland annexed by Germany during World War II where Nazi's killed at least 1.1 million people, of which about 1 million were Jewish. During the Holocaust, between 1933-1945, the Nazis killed 6 million Jewish people.

Portnoy said the trip would be a "fair outcome" and "a teaching moment."

"Let's try to turn ... a hideous incident into maybe a learning experience," Portnoy said. "... They've agreed to go."

"Everyone who wants these kids' lives to be ruined, I think you can lay off," he said.

Barstool Sports opened its Philadelphia bar in 2022. The media company also has locations in Chicago and Scottsdale. In a statement on Instagram, the bar said it is "saddened, embarrassed and frustrated" by what happened Saturday night.

Employees ignored training and written policies regarding the company's "zero tolerance policy for discrimination and hate" when they agreed to display the antisemtic message requested by a customer. 

"We deeply apologize for the role we played in allowing hate speech to transpire, as we consistently strive to create a welcoming and accepting atmosphere for all groups," Barstool's statement said.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Anti-Defamation League said Sunday it reached out to Barstool Sports management and Philadelphia police about the incident Saturday night.

"Antisemitic slurs and statements have no place in our city," the organization said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Anti-Semitism Center City Police Dave Portnoy Bars Philadelphia Barstool Sports

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

NASCAR views Penn's Franklin Field as possible site for race

NASCAR Franklin Field

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Entertainment

More people are staying out late in Center City than before pandemic

Center City nightlife

Addiction

What role should mobile medical providers play in Kensington? City Council nears vote on new restrictions

Mobile Services Kensington

Pop Culture

Sci-fi stars are coming to Fan Expo Philadelphia

Fan Expo Philly

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved