Temple suspends student for antisemitic sign at Barstool Sansom Street

A Temple University student has been suspended for an antisemitic sign that was displayed Saturday night at Barstool Sansom Street, a sports bar in Center City.

The student, who was not identified by Temple, was among a group of people at the bar, at 1213 Sansom St., who ordered bottle service, which includes getting to put a message on an illuminated sign at their table. The student requested the antisemitic message and staff at the bar obliged.

Temple President John Fry said the college learned about the sign Sunday afternoon. Social media videos show the antisemitic message on display.

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent," Fry said on Sunday. "It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university."

Temple's division of student affairs is investigating the incident, and the university said any other students found to be involved will face disciplinary action.

Philadelphia police said Monday that they are investigating what happened at Barstool Sansom Street.

On Sunday afternoon, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted a pair videos on X, formerly Twitter. He said his staff had reviewed security footage from the bar, and two servers were fired for their roles in displaying the antisemitic message. Portnoy called the people involved in the incident "morons" for putting the hateful message on the sign.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, offered to pay to send the people involved to tour Auschwitz, the notorious concentration camp in the portion of Poland annexed by Germany during World War II where Nazi's killed at least 1.1 million people, of which about 1 million were Jewish. During the Holocaust, between 1933-1945, the Nazis killed 6 million Jewish people.

Portnoy said the trip would be a "fair outcome" and "a teaching moment."

"Let's try to turn ... a hideous incident into maybe a learning experience," Portnoy said. "... They've agreed to go."

"Everyone who wants these kids' lives to be ruined, I think you can lay off," he said.

Barstool Sports opened its Philadelphia bar in 2022. The media company also has locations in Chicago and Scottsdale. In a statement on Instagram, the bar said it is "saddened, embarrassed and frustrated" by what happened Saturday night.

Employees ignored training and written policies regarding the company's "zero tolerance policy for discrimination and hate" when they agreed to display the antisemtic message requested by a customer.

"We deeply apologize for the role we played in allowing hate speech to transpire, as we consistently strive to create a welcoming and accepting atmosphere for all groups," Barstool's statement said.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Anti-Defamation League said Sunday it reached out to Barstool Sports management and Philadelphia police about the incident Saturday night.

"Antisemitic slurs and statements have no place in our city," the organization said.