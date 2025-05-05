Former Eagles punt returner Britain Covey signs with Rams

Britain Covey is headed to L.A.

The former Eagles punt returner signed a one-year deal with the Rams on Monday, which put a bookend on his three-year run in Philadelphia.

Covey signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2022, and quickly carved out a role for himself as the team's leading punt returner.

He averaged 9.3 yards per return in 2022, and then upped it to 14.4 in 2023, which somewhat quietly established him as one of the most consistent returners in the league.

Injuries set him back in 2024, though, and while he was sidelined, breakout rookie corner Cooper DeJean took up his spot on the punt return unit and held his own, which pushed Covey to the outside looking in on the Eagles' depth chart.

The 28-year-old Covey will look to find a new role on Sean McVay's roster now.

