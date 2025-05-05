More Sports:

May 05, 2025

Former Eagles punt returner Britain Covey signs with Rams

Covey is signing a one-year deal in L.A. after an injury-plagued 2024.

By Nick Tricome
1153_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Britain-Covey.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Former Eagles punt returner Britain Covey during a Week 2 game against the Vikings on September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Britain Covey is headed to L.A.

The former Eagles punt returner signed a one-year deal with the Rams on Monday, which put a bookend on his three-year run in Philadelphia. 

Covey signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2022, and quickly carved out a role for himself as the team's leading punt returner. 

He averaged 9.3 yards per return in 2022, and then upped it to 14.4 in 2023, which somewhat quietly established him as one of the most consistent returners in the league. 

Injuries set him back in 2024, though, and while he was sidelined, breakout rookie corner Cooper DeJean took up his spot on the punt return unit and held his own, which pushed Covey to the outside looking in on the Eagles' depth chart. 

The 28-year-old Covey will look to find a new role on Sean McVay's roster now.

MORE: Top Eagles scout Anthony Patch leaves for role with Raiders

Nick Tricome
