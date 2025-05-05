Top Eagles scout Anthony Patch leaves for role with Raiders

The Eagles are known as one of the best teams at finding talent in the NFL Draft.

Most of the credit deservedly goes to Howie Roseman, the team’s executive vice president of football operations and general manager, who has the final call on all draft picks and personnel decisions.

But as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni likes to say, you can’t be great without the greatness of others, and one of Roseman’s greatest draft assets has left the organization.

Anthony Patch, the Eagles’ longest-tenured scouting staff member, is leaving the team for a Senior Personnel Executive role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced the move on Monday, ending Patch’s 23-year run with the Eagles, the last seven of which were spent as Roseman’s right-hand man in the draft war room.

Since 2016, Patch had served as the Eagles’ senior director of college scouting and was arguably Roseman’s most reliable scouting source. It wasn't uncommon to see Patch seated alongside Roseman and team chairman Jeffrey Lurie in photos or on broadcasts whenever the ESPN or NFL Network cameras cut over to the team's war room during the draft.

Patch spent all of his 23 years with the Eagles, specializing in college scouting.

As senior director, Patch – who lives in Washington state – was responsible for scouting all of the major prospects for the NFL Draft, including visiting campuses around the country each fall to get in as much personal time and research as possible for his scouting reports.

Before his promotion to senior director of college scouting, Patch served as the director of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, and West Coast area scout. He joined the Eagles in as a college scouting coordinator in 2002 after serving as an intern for the Miami Dolphins in personnel.

Patch’s job with the Raiders allows him to be closer to home for when the scouts need to be in the office – he had to travel across the country to be in Philadelphia – and presumably comes with a much bigger paycheck.

In Las Vegas, Patch reunites with Raiders general manager Jon Spytek, who climbed the scouting ladder with the Eagles under Andy Reid and former Eagles general manger Tom Heckert from 2005-2009 doing mostly college scouting before leaving to join the Browns and eventually moving onto bigger and better roles with the Broncos and Buccaneers.

Replacing someone of Patch’s expertise and caliber won’t be easy for Roseman.

In-house candidates most likely to take Patch’s place are Ryan “Tiny” Myers, the assistant director of college scouting who’s been with the club for 12 seasons, or Jordan Dixon, a national scout, who just finished his third season with the club but has 10 seasons of college scouting experience overall.

Roseman could also look outside the organization, but there’s no question that Patch was Roseman’s most trusty lieutenant.

