A look at the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers, and the money needed to sign them

One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.

Before the 2025 NFL Draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Cam Ward, to pick No. 257, Kobee Minor. Below are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com.

We'll also use this page as something of a rookie signing tracker, checking off each player who has signed with a ✔️, as the signings happen.

Player 2025 2026 2027 2028 LB Jihaad Campbell $2,709,739 $3,387,174 $4,064,609 $4,742,044 S Andrew Mukuba $1,301,916 $1,627,395 $1,952,874 $2,278,353 iDL Ty Robinson $1,098,917 $1,263,917 $1,378,917 $1,493,917 CB Mac McWilliams ✔️ $951,031 $1,116,031 $1,231,031 $1,346,031 LB Smael Mondon ✔️ $938,865 $1,103,865 $1,218,865 $1,333,865 C Drew Kendall $928,769 $1,093,769 $1,208,769 $1,323,769 QB Kyle McCord ✔️ $905,308 $1,070,308 $1,185,308 $1,300,308 OT Myles Hinton ✔️ $898,316 $1,063,316 $1,178,316 $1,293,316 OT Cameron Williams $890,392 $1,055,392 $1,170,392 $1,285,392 EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland ✔️ $883,572 $1,048,572 $1,163,572 $1,278,572

During the 2028 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise their fifth-year option on Campbell for the 2029 season.

Only nerds should bother reading further 🤓

If you add up all the money in the "2025" column, the total estimated rookie pool for the Eagles' draft class is $11,506,825. So will they need $11,506,825 in cap space to sign all their rookies, right? Nah, it doesn't quite work like that. During the offseason until final cutdowns, the NFL only counts the top 51 earning players on the roster toward the salary cap. Only Campbell, Mukuba, and Robinson will replace players above the "top 51" line of demarcation, so to speak.

As you'll see on OverTheCap's Eagles page, there are a bunch of players at the back end of the top 51 who will count for a little over $1,000,000 against the cap this year. In other words, you would add up the cap numbers for Campbell, Mukuba, and Robinson, and subtract the cap numbers of the three players just above the 51-man demarcation. That number gives you the extra cap space the Eagles would need to sign their entire slate of draft picks.

I'll save you the work. It's $1,951,126. The Eagles currently have a little over $14 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA public daily salary cap report, so, you know, they'll have no problems signing all of their rookie draft picks, and will likely get that done sooner rather than later.



