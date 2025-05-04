More Sports:

May 04, 2025

A look at the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers, and the money needed to sign them

A refresher on how the deals for Jihaad Campbell, Andrew Mukuba, and the rest of the Eagles' rookie class will structure out.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050425JihaadCampbell Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell.

One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.

Before the 2025 NFL Draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Cam Ward, to pick No. 257, Kobee Minor. Below are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com

We'll also use this page as something of a rookie signing tracker, checking off each player who has signed with a ✔️, as the signings happen.

Player 2025 2026 2027 2028 
LB Jihaad Campbell$2,709,739$3,387,174$4,064,609$4,742,044 
S Andrew Mukuba $1,301,916 $1,627,395 $1,952,874 $2,278,353 
iDL Ty Robinson $1,098,917 $1,263,917 $1,378,917 $1,493,917 
CB Mac McWilliams ✔️$951,031 $1,116,031 $1,231,031 $1,346,031 
LB Smael Mondon ✔️$938,865 $1,103,865 $1,218,865 $1,333,865 
C Drew Kendall $928,769 $1,093,769 $1,208,769 $1,323,769 
QB Kyle McCord ✔️$905,308 $1,070,308 $1,185,308 $1,300,308 
OT Myles Hinton ✔️$898,316 $1,063,316 $1,178,316 $1,293,316 
OT Cameron Williams $890,392 $1,055,392 $1,170,392 $1,285,392 
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland ✔️$883,572 $1,048,572 $1,163,572 $1,278,572 

During the 2028 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise their fifth-year option on Campbell for the 2029 season.

Only nerds should bother reading further 🤓

If you add up all the money in the "2025" column, the total estimated rookie pool for the Eagles' draft class is $11,506,825. So will they need $11,506,825 in cap space to sign all their rookies, right? Nah, it doesn't quite work like that. During the offseason until final cutdowns, the NFL only counts the top 51 earning players on the roster toward the salary cap. Only Campbell, Mukuba, and Robinson will replace players above the "top 51" line of demarcation, so to speak. 

As you'll see on OverTheCap's Eagles page, there are a bunch of players at the back end of the top 51 who will count for a little over $1,000,000 against the cap this year. In other words, you would add up the cap numbers for Campbell, Mukuba, and Robinson, and subtract the cap numbers of the three players just above the 51-man demarcation. That number gives you the extra cap space the Eagles would need to sign their entire slate of draft picks. 

I'll save you the work. It's $1,951,126. The Eagles currently have a little over $14 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA public daily salary cap report, so, you know, they'll have no problems signing all of their rookie draft picks, and will likely get that done sooner rather than later.

MORE: Eagles rookie camp notes

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles rookies

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - IBEW Eagles Autism Foundation 1

IBEW Local 98 gives wings to the Eagles Autism Foundation

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Montco road's zigzag lines to be straightened out

Montgomery Township Chicane

Sponsored

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Entertainment

More people are staying out late in Center City than before pandemic

Center City nightlife

Children's Health

COVID-19 puts kids at increased risk of kidney, heart and gut problems

Long Covid Kids

Pop Culture

Sci-fi stars are coming to Fan Expo Philadelphia

Fan Expo Philly

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved