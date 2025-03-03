Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball honoring Marie Curie, the first person to win 2 Nobel Prizes

The lights will shine green at the Mütter Museum this spring for a party honoring physicist and chemist Marie Curie and her pioneering work in radioactive elements.

Marie Curie's Radiant Ball returns to the medical history and science museum Friday, April 25, for its second year. The formal event features snacks and "luminous" specialty cocktails, as well as live jazz from Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society.

Guests can see rarely-displayed items from the museum's collection related to Curie's work and her 1921 visit to America. That trip, her first to the United States, included a stop at the the museum's parent organization, the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. There she discussed radium — one of the two chemical elements she discovered with her husband Pierre — and presented her piezoelectric apparatus. The device, which Curie donated to the college, measured radioactivity. At the time of her visit, Curie was among the most esteemed scientists in the world. In 1911, she had become the first person to receive the Nobel Prize twice, winning in chemistry eight years after earning the prize in physics.

The Mütter Museum's festivities also include dancing and a silent auction. Museum members, CPP fellows and VIP ticket holders have special access to a lounge in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden.

General admission costs $60, while VIP tickets go up to $75. Members and fellows pay $40.

Friday, April 25

7-10 p.m. | $60

Mütter Museum

19 S. 22nd St. Philadelphia

