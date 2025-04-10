Retro roller rink in Dilworth Park returns this month with a preview party that's open to the public

More Events:

April 10, 2025

The roller rink will be open in Center City's Dilworth Park from April 25 through June 29.

Center City will welcome rollerbladers and skaters back to its retro rink later this month.

The roller rink in Dilworth Park will be open Friday, April 25, through Sunday, June 29. Tickets for hourlong skate sessions can be purchased in advance online and cost $10 for people 11 and older or $8 for younger kids. There will be a preview party Thursday, April 24, featuring music, skating performances and cocktails.

MORE: Parks on Tap returns with longer tour of Philly, starting April 9

Back for its fifth year, the roller rink has an old-school checkerboard floor and overhead rainbow streamers designed by Philly's Lucky Dog Studio. Before or after skating, visitors can check out Dilworth Park's nearby Air Grille Garden for food and drinks, including cocktails and local beers.

The rink will be open for skating Monday through Thursday from 2:45-8:45 p.m., Friday from 2:45-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. People can bring their own skates or rent them for $6, and lockers can be rented for $8. Cheaper matinee skates will be offered Mondays and Tuesdays, and discounted rates will be available for groups of 10 or more.  

The retro-themed preview party will feature DJ music, glitter face painting and a skate troupe performance and a bar. Admission can be purchased online for $50, and tickets include roller skating, complimentary snacks and two drinks. While the rink's preview parties have previously been private, anyone is welcome to buy a ticket for the 2025 iteration — as long as they're 21 or older.

Roller Rink

Friday, April 25-Sunday, June 29
Times and ticket prices vary
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St.
Philadelphia

