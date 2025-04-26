More Sports:

April 26, 2025

Phillies trade Kody Clemens to Twins

The lefty power bat never found a groove with the Phillies.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Kody Clemens 5.20.24 Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Kody Clemens never really found his footing at the plate in Philadelphia.

It's not Kody Clemens' fault that the Phillies are floundering, but the team desperately needs to do something.

After initially designating the son of pitching legend Roger Clemens for assignment a few days ago to make room on the roster for righty outfielder Weston Wilson (fresh off the injured list), the team found a trade partner in the Twins, who will utilize him for some needed infield depth.

The exact return for Clemens was not reported at the time of publishing, but is likely cash or a player to be named later.

Clemens was never a full-time player in Philly, slashing .220/.265/.394 over 97 games and three seasons with nine home runs. It is worth noting that he went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the postseason last October. 

He was brought to Philadelphia via a trade with the Tigers in 2023, landing the Phils Clemens and Gregory Soto in exchange for Matt Vierling, Nick Maton and Donny Sands.

If things don't improve soon for the Phillies even more changes could be on the horizon, with a bullpen that can't hold and lead and an offense that is underachieving across the board. The Phillies are currently 13-13.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Kody Clemens

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Longtime home of architect Frank Weise listed for sale

Weise Home Two

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

New York Times feature on Jason Kelce is all about fashion

Jason Kelce red carpet

Prevention

The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

Ice Bucket Challenge Mental Health

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party

Weekend guide

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Justin Edwards proves to be 'a great hidden gem' in rookie season

Edwards 4.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved