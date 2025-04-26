Phillies trade Kody Clemens to Twins

It's not Kody Clemens' fault that the Phillies are floundering, but the team desperately needs to do something.

After initially designating the son of pitching legend Roger Clemens for assignment a few days ago to make room on the roster for righty outfielder Weston Wilson (fresh off the injured list), the team found a trade partner in the Twins, who will utilize him for some needed infield depth.

The exact return for Clemens was not reported at the time of publishing, but is likely cash or a player to be named later.

Clemens was never a full-time player in Philly, slashing .220/.265/.394 over 97 games and three seasons with nine home runs. It is worth noting that he went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the postseason last October.

He was brought to Philadelphia via a trade with the Tigers in 2023, landing the Phils Clemens and Gregory Soto in exchange for Matt Vierling, Nick Maton and Donny Sands.

If things don't improve soon for the Phillies even more changes could be on the horizon, with a bullpen that can't hold and lead and an offense that is underachieving across the board. The Phillies are currently 13-13.

