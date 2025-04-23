The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral on social media in 2014 and raised more than $220 million for research to find a cure for ALS, also known as Lou Gherig's disease. It's returned more than a decade later, this time in service of mental health and suicide prevention.

The "SpeakYourMIND Ice Bucket Challenge" was ignited by the University of South Carolina's Mental Illness Needs Discussion club on March 31 as a way to raise mental health awareness. And the challenge has gone viral, again, with the university's head football coach Shane Beamer, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and "TODAY" show host Jenna Bush Hager taking part. The campaign already has raised more than $240,000 for the nonprofit Active Minds, which supports mental health awareness and education.

"At MIND, we believe conversations about mental health should be just as common and just as comfortable as conversations about physical health," the club's founder Wade Jefferson, said in the video that launched the craze.

The original ice bucket challenge was started by ALS advocates Patt Quinn and Peter Frates, both of whom have since died of the disease. But their mission set fire online, with people around the world posting videos of people dumping ice water on their heads and nominating friends to donate $100 to ALS research within 24 hours or post their own ice-bucket dumping video. Many people chose to drench themselves and donate.

Celebrities ranging from Taylor Swift to LeBron James took part. After being nominated by Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates rigged up an elaborate ice-water dump to douse himself for the cause – but not before nominating Elon Musk to do the same.

IF YOU NEED HELP

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call or text 988 or go online to chat with someone who can help. All conversations are free and confidential.

Although there is still no cure for ALS, a 2021 report commissioned by the ALS Association showed that the ice bucket challenge had been a significant driver behind new research for the progressive disease, access to care and increased government support – in addition to raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

At the University of South Carolina, Jefferson decided to bring the challenge back with the goal of raising $500 through student participation. He previously had started the university's MIND club after losing two friends to suicide.

"The goal is to raise awareness about mental health and remind people that they're not alone, and help break the stigma surrounding mental health conversations," Jefferson told the Carolina News & Reporter. "Everyone faces struggles, and no matter who you are, there's someone out there who's wiling to listen. This challenge is proof of that."

Jefferson said he has been shocked at how the campaign has taken social media by storm and that it's been a surreal experience for students at the university.

"We're thrilled to see the spirit of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge live on in new forms of activism," the ALS Association said in a statement to NBC News.

Active Minds founder and director Alison Malmon said the #SpeakYourMIND campaign is "proof that when young people rally together with passion and purpose, they don't just raise awareness — they ignite a movement. This is how we create a new era of mental health."