Sabrina Carpenter plays 'Please Please Please,' 'Espresso' with string quartet on Tiny Desk Concert

Sabrina Carpenter debuted new takes on some of her biggest hits with a little help from an 11-piece band — including a string quartet.

The singer performed six songs in one of her signature baby blue babydoll dresses for her NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which dropped Friday. Surrounded by guitarists, violinists, cellist, pianist, violist and drummer, Carpenter sampled singles from her album "Short 'n Sweet." She also played the chimes herself, sliding her butt against the instrument during her closer "Juno."

The backup musicians lent "Taste" a country twang with their plucked strings, while a piano-driven intro added extra melancholy to "Please Please Please." There was also a soulful groove to Carpenter's summer smash "Espresso," thanks to the electric guitar and string section.

The singer, who was born in Quakertown and grew up in East Greenville, joked between sets that she "never knew that people had such a caffeine addiction and such a problem." She also pushed back (only slightly) on her reputation for "being explicitly horny" while explaining the origins of "Bed Chem" and asked her band to introduce themselves by name and height. Check out the performance below:

