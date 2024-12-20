More Culture:

December 20, 2024

Philly Specials drop bonus track with Jon Bon Jovi a month after release of latest holiday album

The trio of current and former Eagles helped deliver Christmas presents to every student in city public schools earlier this week.

By Kristin Hunt
The Philly Specials (a.k.a. Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson) released a surprise holiday track Friday with Jon Bon Jovi.

The Philly Specials had one more tune hidden up their stocking. New Jersey's own Jon Bon Jovi joined the Eagles holiday band for a cover of "Run Rudolph Run," now streaming on music platforms.

The bonus track was released Friday, roughly a month after the group's third and final holiday album "A Philly Special Christmas Party" debuted. Originally recorded by Chuck Berry, "Run Rudolph Run" is essentially a hype song for Santa's lead reindeer who flies "like a merry-go-round" to get presents delivered by Christmas morning.

MORE: New Magic Gardens exhibit features tiles salvaged from the mosaic on the former Painted Bride Art Center

"SURPRISE! Just when you thought the party was over, we've got one last gift for you," the Philly Specials wrote on Instagram.

The Philly Specials — anchored by current Eagles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, plus their retired former teammate Jason Kelce — launched their latest album with an "Operation Snowball" initiative to give holiday gifts to every student in the city's public schools. The trio helped deliver some of those 1.1 million presents in person Tuesday with Philadelphia sports mascots Gritty, Swoop, Franklin and the Phanatic. 

"Operation Snowball" was supported by the album's sales as well as partnerships with corporations and the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. The Philly Specials' previous album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," raised over $3 million for local charities.

Check out the group's Jon Bon Jovi collaboration below:

