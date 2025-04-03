On 'Hot Ones,' Saquon Barkley says there's one thing he wished he hadn't done at the Eagles Super Bowl parade

Saquon Barkley joked that he watched some film to prepare for his appearance on "Hot Ones," but that preparation didn't save him from feeling the heat while digging in to the spicy "wings of death."

The Eagles running back was the latest guest on the interview show, which recruits celebrities to answer thoughtful questions posed by host Sean Evans while eating a lineup of 10 wings that get progressively spicier. While sweating and gulping milk to cool down from the hot sauce, Barkley reminisced on his favorite sports memories, from his time playing youth football in the Lehigh Valley to his rise to stardom at Penn State to his Super Bowl victory with the Eagles. He also discussed his favorite championship parade moment, famous fans at Lincoln Financial Field and movies that make him cry.

While Barkley broke records and took home a ring this season, he told Evans that a top moment for him was the Eagles' playoff win over the Rams in the snow in January. During that game, Barkley broke away for a 78-yard touchdown as the Linc erupted.

"For me, the reason why that's my favorite play, because (I was) kind of hyping myself up and talking to my therapist and my mentor and coming up with a mantra," Barkley said. "I was talking to myself, saying, 'This is it. This is the time.' It kind of all came together and just clicked for me in that moment."

Barkley noted that fans would likely say his season highlight was his backward hurdle over a Jaguars defender in November, a move he first tried in high school.

When it came to his favorite moments from the parade in February, Barkley recalled connecting with fans and a humorous moment when he lifted an Eagles ball boy over the barrier to join the parade, since he was left off the bus. He did have one regret about that moment, though.

"He's a grown man," Barkley said. "I probably should let him jump over by himself. If I could go back and change one thing, I probably just helped him jump over instead of picking him up like a baby."

Evans mentioned the famous Eagles fans that come to support their team, and asked Barkley whether there were any in particular that he enjoys seeing on the sidelines. Barkley gave shoutouts to Bradley Cooper, Gillie Da Kid and Kevin Hart — who appeared on "Hot Ones" earlier this month and told Evans he spent millions of dollars on pet eagles named Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Hart even told Evans his eagles had pulled him off the ground before.

"I hope that's just PR," Barkley said about Hart's pricey pets. "... He's a small human being and the eagle is a really strong animal, so I really wouldn't be surprised."

The chat turned to Barkley's time at Penn State, where he studied communications and broadcast journalism. Evans asked how he would grade current sports media, and Barkley said "B+" because it can get "messy" at times with reporters looking for clickbait.

"I think there's a lot of great guys out there doing a phenomenal job, and a lot of great women, too," he said. "But you've got to get views. You got to make sure you sell. So some people might have sold out a little bit." Although Barkley generally keeps a cool demeanor — besides when he's battling the "Hot Ones" spicy wings, which he likened to "fire" in his mouth — he told Evans that he does shed a few tears during sad movies. In particular, his favorite football movie, "Remember the Titans," makes him emotional. "I won't cry after I won a Super Bowl," Barkley said. "I didn't cry when my kids were born — it's kind of crazy to say out loud — but you give me a good movie, I'm a sucker for that."

During his interview, Barkley also described a workout called "animal work" that he does to stay in shape in the offseason, jokingly threw "shade" at a former Penn State teammate over a weight room record, talked about his "most humbling moment" as an NFL rookie and played a game of Connect Four with Evans. Watch the whole video below: